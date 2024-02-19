European UCaaS Market Analysis Report 2023: Forecast to 2029 Underlines Growth Amid Eco-Political Challenges

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the European UCaaS Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides an in-depth view of the market, considering macro-economic and socio-political trends that have significantly influenced the UCaaS landscape across Europe since early 2020.

In an era marked by unprecedented global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, the European UCaaS market has demonstrated resilience and adaptability. As the world has navigated through the complexities of remote and hybrid work environments, UCaaS solutions have proven to be indispensable in ensuring operational continuity and supporting digital transformation initiatives amongst European businesses.

The research delves into various factors influencing market dynamics, including the direct impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war and other disturbances in the Middle East on supply chains, inflation, and overall economic activity. Despite these adversities, the foundation laid for UCaaS technology during the pandemic has seen the market witness growth in its installed base and revenue throughout 2022, with expectations of continued stable, low double-digit growth in the years leading up to 2029.

Region-Specific Trends and Competitive Analysis



The forecast distinguishes growth rates and trajectories across various sub-regions in Europe, attributing variances to disparate GDP recovery rates, market penetration levels, and the individual market's inclination towards adopting hosted IP telephony and UCaaS services. An extensive competitive analysis is also included, highlighting the market fragmentation with insights into the market share held by leading providers.

Factors Contributing to UCaaS Market Growth



Critical growth factors identified in the analysis encompass:

Network ownership

Brand recognition

Channel relationships

Dedication to hosted IP telephony and UCaaS services

Cognitive shifts in the provider landscape are spotlighted where cloud-native solutions and streamlined web-based or mobile user experiences have edged out systems requiring more physical infrastructure.

The analysis also accentuates the role of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in reshaping the European UCaaS scene. Such strategic moves are resulting in diversified portfolios and innovative go-to-market strategies that include a mix of direct sales and partner resale models.

This profound analysis underscores the pertinence of UCaaS in today's evolving workplace, offering stakeholders a guide to understanding current trends, regional nuances, and competitive strategic positioning within the European market landscape.

The full analysis provides a detailed exposition of the market’s condition, facilitating a clearer view for enterprises, investors, and industry commentators evaluating potential opportunities or risks within the European UCaaS sector. The insights garnered from this report will be instrumental in informing business strategies and technological investments as the region forges ahead amidst a turbulent global climate.

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European UCaaS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Mobile-first UCaaS

Growth Opportunity 2: AI Infusion

Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud-connected Calling Enablement

Growth Opportunity 4: CPaaS and the API Economy

Growth Opportunity 5: Contact Centre

Growth Opportunity 6: Vertical and Frontliner Strategies

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Scope and Market Definitions

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Future Remote Work Plans

UCC Solution Investment Drivers

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users

Growth Restraints

Macro Conditions' Impact on Investments

Forecast Assumptions

PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for Remote Desk Workers

PSTN Calling Plan Investments for Remote Desk Workers

PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments for In-Office Desk Workers

PSTN Calling Plan Investments for In-Office Desk Workers

Mobility is Essential, But Not Critical for All Customers Yet

Importance of Soft Phones

Importance of a Native Mobile Dialer with a Business Phone Number

Desktop Business Calling App (Desktop Soft Phone) Adoption

Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Adoption

Installed Users and Revenue Forecast - Total UCaaS Market

Net New User Forecast - Total UCaaS Market

Installed Users Forecast by Sub-Region - Total UCaaS Market

Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Analysis - Total UCaaS Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast - Total UCaaS Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Total UCaaS Market

Competitive Environment

Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users - Total UCaaS Market

Competitive Dynamics

Platform Vendor Market Share Analysis by Installed Users - Europe UCaaS Market

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

