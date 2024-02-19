Growth Opportunities in the Global Climate Tech Market: 2023 Report Featuring Innovative Solutions from 100 Companies

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Climate Tech Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes current trends shaping the global climate tech market and identifies leading companies in the industry, selecting 100 innovative solutions for in-depth analysis from a database of over 300 organizations.
Some of the key trends driving growth in the market include the increasing body of environmental regulation and the strengthening of net-zero targets, growing public investment led by initiatives such as the EU Green Deal Industrial Plan and the Green Climate Fund, and public awareness and demand for sustainable goods, which are in turn compelling companies to revamp their operations to fulfill these requirements, among other drivers that this report will dive into.
The acute impact of climate change due to growing GHG emissions highlights the need for the technologies that can reduce said emissions while preparing the world's population for a scenario in which international targets are not achieved. While mitigation technologies seek to reduce or offset GHG emissions, adaptation technologies prepare communities to deal with risks, creating sustainable and resilient infrastructure, economies, and services.
Some of the key climate tech clusters which have been identified include:
- Alternative fuels and feedstocks,
- Circular economy platforms,
- Sustainable food and crops,
- Protection of nature and biodiversity,
- Climate tech portfolios,
- Infrastructure resilience and asset risk management, and
- Water transition technologies.
These cutting-edge companies, which are tackling climate risks across a variety of industry verticals and clusters with their innovative approaches and technologies, are analyzed according to proprietary and external frameworks and criteria, including:
- The 6P Framework,
- The UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and
- The EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Desalination for the Water Crisis
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Technology-enabled Climate Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Sustainable Fuels
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Climate Tech Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Technology Cluster
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Climate Tech Trends by Technology Cluster
Market Research Scope, Analysis, and Frameworks
- Research Scope
- Report Overview
- Climate Risks
- The 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability and a Circular Economy
- Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities
Company Profiles
- 100 Leading Climate Tech Companies - Solutions and Portfolios
- Aclima
- AgroScout
- AiDash
- AMP
- 7Analytics
- Arbonaut
- Arcadis
- Archaea Energy
- ASTERRA
- Astraea
- Baker Hughes
- BeeHero
- BlueGreen
- Carbon Engineering
- Carbon Upcycling
- Checkerspot
- Circulor
- Clariter
- ClimateAi
- ClimatePartner
- Conservation Labs
- Coral Vita
- Desolenator
- Disaster Tech
- Dryad
- 4EARTH
- ElectraMet
- Elemental Water Makers
- Enginzyme
- Everimpact
- Floodbase
- Fujitsu
- Gradiant
- Great Ecology
- Greeneye
- Green Story
- Greyparrot
- Greyter
- Gro Intelligence
- Gybe
- HomeBiogas
- Hydraloop
- Hydrosat
- IBM
- Indigo
- Infinium
- IXO
- Kando
- Kilimo
- Lamor
- LanzaTech
- LettUs Grow
- Lotic Labs
- Microsoft
- MORFO
- Nanogence
- Natrx, Inc.
- Nature Energy-Shell
- N-Drip
- Netafim
- Oceanworks
- OffGridBox
- OneConcern
- Oneka Technologies
- Openversum
- Pani
- Pano
- Pilio
- Pivot Bio
- Puna Bio
- PUR
- Puraffinity
- Recycleye
- RoadRunner
- SAP
- Satelligence
- SMX
- Sofar Ocean
- Soiltech
- SOURCE
- SpaceAge Labs
- StormSensor
- SunCulture
- Swirltex
- Swiss Re
- Topolytics
- True Elements
- UBQ Materials
- Ucrop.it
- Understory
- Upstream Tech
- Vassar Labs
- Vector Center
- Vibrant Planet
- Virridy
- Waterplan
- Wegaw
- Wellntel
- WINT
