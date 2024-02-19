Pharmaceutical Robots Market is Projected to Attain a Value of USD 426.8 million by 2031, Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3%: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The pharmaceutical robot’s industry accounted for US$ 177.9 million in 2022. A CAGR of 10.3% is predicted from 2023 to 2031, leading to US$ 426.8 million by 2031. Future pharmaceutical robots will use advanced robotic technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). This integration will improve robot skills in drug discovery, sophisticated data analysis, and decision-making. AI-driven robots can help to create more adaptive and autonomous systems, resulting in enhanced efficiency and precision in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Collaborative robots, built to operate with humans, are expected to become more common in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. The flexibility and safety of these robots can be improved through collaboration with human operators. Developing advanced sensors and safety features will aid in the smooth integration of cobots into pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

The pharmaceutical sector is producing smaller quantities of specialized medications at a rapid pace. Robots will play an important role in these procedures by guaranteeing the accuracy and consistency required for medication customization. Flexible robotic systems capable of adjusting to changing manufacturing requirements will be in high demand to meet personalized healthcare trends.

As the need for biologics and sterile pharmaceuticals increases, there will be a greater emphasis on ensuring contamination-free manufacturing settings. Pharmaceutical robots with improved sterilization and aseptic capabilities will be critical in maintaining the quality and safety of sterile drug formulations.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on type, a pharmaceutical robotics market is expected to arise from traditional robots.

Picking and packaging robots for pharmaceuticals are expected to be driven by increasing pharmaceutical industries and automation.

Demand for pharmaceutical robots in the market is expected to rise as pharmaceutical companies expand.

By 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant position in the market.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Growth Drivers

Automation and efficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing are becoming increasingly important. As pharmaceutical businesses attempt to increase efficiency, eliminate errors, and meet tight regulatory criteria, using robots has become critical. Automation through robot’s aids in medicine dispensing, packaging, and assembly, resulting in increased precision, uniformity, and operational efficiency.

The increasing complexity of pharmaceutical manufacturing procedures. The pharmaceutical sector is experiencing an increase in the creation of complex and specialized medications, biologics, and personalized treatments.

Robots can efficiently handle the precision and accuracy required for these complicated industrial processes. Pharmaceutical robots help to produce high-quality, personalized drugs, fulfilling the market's increasing demand for various and new therapeutic options.

The increased emphasis on pharmaceutical safety and the necessity for contamination-free production settings are driving the industry's embrace of robots. Robots assist in maintaining sterile conditions, lowering the danger of contamination, and ensuring pharmaceutical products' safety.

With increased awareness of product quality and safety standards, pharmaceutical businesses invest in robotic technology to meet regulatory requirements and improve overall product integrity.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Regional Landscape

Pharmaceutical robots are expected to dominate the market in Asia Pacific. The pharmaceutical sector is rapidly expanding in nations like China and India. The region's pharmaceutical manufacturing activities are driven by an increasing population, rising healthcare costs, and a growing need for innovative medical treatments.

As firms attempt to increase output while maintaining high-quality standards, using robots becomes critical for optimizing operations and assuring efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific area is seeing an increase in pharmaceutical-related research and development investments. The need for novel medicine formulations, combined with advances in biotechnology, is increasing the demand for automated solutions to complicated production processes.

Pharmaceutical robots are important in precision operations such as drug discovery, high-throughput screening, and analytical testing, contributing to the total market growth.

An increased focus on healthcare infrastructure development and a growing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing in Asia-Pacific is driving robot adoption. Automation plays an increasingly important role in pharmaceutical manufacturing as globalization increases many companies' production processes, cuts costs, and improves their competitiveness.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Key Players

Technological improvements in the healthcare sector and the use of smart drug development techniques provide profitable potential for industry producers. Leading players in the industry are spending on research and development to bring sophisticated robotic systems to market.

With the help of cutting-edge technologies, they focus on providing customized medicine and appropriate interventions to meet the needs of patients. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its report on the pharmaceutical robots market:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

ABB

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Shibuya Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Key Developments

In March 2023, Labman Automation, an automation solutions provider based in the UK, and Universal Robots, a manufacturer of collaborative robots (cobots), partnered to develop MultiDose powder dosing.

In December 2023, ABB, a global leader in automation and electrification, partnered with pharmaceutical technology company XtalPi to produce an automated laboratory workstation in China. In biopharmaceuticals, chemistry, chemical engineering, and new energy materials, automation is expected to increase productivity.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Segmentation

By Type

Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) Robots Delta/Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Other Robots (Spherical and dual-arm robots)

Collaborative Robots

By Application

Picking and Packaging

Pharmaceutical Drugs Inspection

Laboratory Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

