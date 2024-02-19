Neuroprotective Agents Market is set to Reach US$ 143.78 billion at a CAGR of 6.5% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Neuroprotective Agents Market is expected to clock US$ 143.78 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global Neuroprotective Agents Market is witnessing a surge in research and development activities, driven by the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, advancements in neuroscience, and the urgent need for effective treatments to protect and preserve brain function. Neuroprotective agents play a crucial role in preventing or slowing the progression of neurodegenerative diseases, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other neurological conditions, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.

Neuroprotective Agents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 81.57 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 143.78 billion CAGR 6.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

Neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), represent a significant healthcare challenge, with profound impacts on patients' quality of life and healthcare systems worldwide. Neuroprotective agents are pharmacological substances that aim to protect neurons from damage, promote neuronal survival, and preserve cognitive function in individuals with neurological disorders. These agents target various mechanisms involved in neurodegeneration, including oxidative stress, inflammation, excitotoxicity, and protein misfolding.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Burden of Neurological Disorders: The prevalence of neurological disorders is increasing globally, driven by factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors. Neurodegenerative diseases, in particular, impose a substantial socioeconomic burden, highlighting the urgent need for innovative treatments that can halt or slow disease progression and improve patients' quality of life.

Advancements in Neuroscience and Drug Discovery: Recent advancements in neuroscience research, biomarker identification, and drug discovery techniques have accelerated the development of novel neuroprotective agents. Target-based drug discovery, high-throughput screening, and advances in neuroimaging and molecular biology techniques have facilitated the identification of new drug targets and the development of targeted therapies with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles.

Focus on Disease Modification and Personalized Medicine: There is a growing emphasis on developing disease-modifying therapies and personalized treatment approaches for neurological disorders. Neuroprotective agents offer the potential to intervene in disease processes, slow disease progression, and preserve cognitive function, providing hope for patients and caregivers grappling with the devastating effects of neurological conditions.

Competitive Landscape:

The Neuroprotective Agents Market is characterized by intense competition, with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions focusing on drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of neuroprotective therapies. Companies invest in research collaborations, clinical trials, and strategic partnerships to advance novel drug candidates, expand their product pipelines, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite significant progress, challenges such as limited understanding of disease mechanisms, high development costs, and regulatory hurdles remain obstacles to the development and commercialization of neuroprotective agents. However, opportunities exist for stakeholders to leverage emerging technologies, biomarkers, and patient stratification strategies to accelerate drug development, improve clinical trial outcomes, and address unmet needs in neurological care.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Products Secondary Products Primary Products Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NEUROPROTECTIVE AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Anesthetics Antidepressants Cytokines Cholinesterase Inhibitors NMDA Receptors Antagonists Anti-inflammatory and Anti-apoptotic Agents Others GLOBAL NEUROPROTECTIVE AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Alzheimer's disease Epilepsy Multiple sclerosis Brain injury Stroke Others GLOBAL NEUROPROTECTIVE AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Topical Epidural Intravenous GLOBAL NEUROPROTECTIVE AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Browse full TOC here

Future Outlook:

The Neuroprotective Agents Market is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing research efforts, advances in drug discovery and personalized medicine, and increasing investments in neurology-focused drug development. As stakeholders collaborate to overcome scientific and clinical challenges, the market will witness further innovations in neuroprotective therapies, paving the way for improved outcomes and quality of life for patients with neurological disorders.

In conclusion, the Neuroprotective Agents Market holds promise for addressing the unmet needs of patients with neurological disorders and transforming the landscape of neurological care. By harnessing the power of innovation, collaboration, and personalized medicine, stakeholders can advance the development of neuroprotective agents and usher in a new era of treatment for neurological diseases.

