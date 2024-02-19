THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES UNVEILS INNOVATIVE SPONSORED PROJECTS BY TRANSPORTATION DESIGN STUDENTS

Detroit, MI, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is proud to announce the successful completion of two groundbreaking projects sponsored through the Transportation Design program during the Fall 2023 semester. These two projects, carried out separately in collaboration with Ford and Gravity Sketch and American Chemistry Council, demonstrate the College’s commitment to fostering creativity, sustainability, cutting-edge design and innovation for the future of automotive technology.

Throughout the semester, graduate and undergraduate Transportation Design students delved into various aspects of future mobility, considering factors such as lifestyle habits, urban green spaces, deconstruction, reuse and the enhancement of current transportation systems. By leveraging these sponsored projects, CCS students demonstrated their understanding of sustainability considerations and the potential of these materials to address human and environmental challenges.

The project "Conceptual Vehicle Design for Ford Using Gravity Sketch" challenged graduate and undergraduate students to envision the future of Ford vehicles in the year 2050. Students used Gravity Sketch as a virtual studio in VR, to design conceptual vehicles at 1:1 scale that were suitable for a road trip in various nations across the world. They continued using the software to build out the surrounding creative environment to support the storytelling of their work.

One student group designed a vehicle that could transport a band from Brisbane to Sydney, Australia. The vehicle has spaces for sleeping, writing and recording music. It can stop in different locations and transform into a mobile concert station, allowing the band to perform wherever and whenever they choose. Due to its adaptable design, the vehicle can also serve as a mobile blood bank or ambulance.

Celebrating 20 years of collaboration between CCS and American Chemistry Council, the project “Close-Loop Production and Recycling in Future Mobility,” encouraged undergraduate and graduate students to design an electric vehicle for the year 2050 that featured sustainable plastics and composite solutions. The students were asked to pay close attention to the deconstruction process and design an end-of-life reuse and recycling system. The project emphasized the importance of green space initiatives and harmonious urban environments that had a positive impact on daily life.

Students were challenged to produce digital models with animations and storyboard graphics and shared a final presentation that included models of their conceptual vehicles. Both physical and digital models showcased the students’ craftsmanship and attention to detail, while the storyboard graphics provided insights into the vehicles’ circular economy principles and user experience.

Inspired by the future of American railway travel, one student designed a fully autonomous intermediary electric vehicle that can transport individuals and objects to the train station. The vehicle itself is able to board the train and disembark at its destination. The vehicle was imagined as completely constructed of recyclable plastics, polyethylene and polycarbonate. Toward the end of its life cycle, the vehicle would be deconstructed, its former parts being used to build the next edition of the same vehicle.

These sponsored projects not only provide students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge design and sustainability, but also valuable insight into the minds of industry professionals. CCS continues to be at the forefront of preparing the next generation of transportation designers to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“Our longstanding partnership with CCS has helped forge a new era in transportation design focused on eliminating plastic waste in the environment,” Gina Oliver, Senior Director Durable Markets Advocacy at American Chemistry Council said. “ACC’s vision for sustainability is at the core of everything ACC and our members stand for and together through our work with CCS and the automotive industry, we are working to create the innovative sustainable materials necessary for a circular automotive industry. This transformative industry change must begin first and foremost with automotive design. CCS is a preeminent school in transportation design and for the past 20 years, its students have been a huge part of the sustainable future that ACC and its members are working to achieve in this industry. These visionary budding automotive designers are truly the future of automotive sustainability and circularity.”

