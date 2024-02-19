Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 12th to February 16th, 2024

         Nanterre, February 19th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares 

From February 12th to February 16th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 12th to February 16th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI12/02/2024FR0000125486 6 625 116,15790XPAR
VINCI12/02/2024FR0000125486 2 972 116,14760CEUX
VINCI12/02/2024FR0000125486 436 116,11390TQEX
VINCI12/02/2024FR0000125486 807 116,10740AQEU
VINCI13/02/2024FR0000125486 32 945 115,08410XPAR
VINCI13/02/2024FR0000125486 14 504 115,09030CEUX
VINCI13/02/2024FR0000125486 2 168 115,30320TQEX
VINCI13/02/2024FR0000125486 4 028 115,36730AQEU
VINCI14/02/2024FR0000125486 32 757 115,20930XPAR
VINCI14/02/2024FR0000125486 15 848 115,15920CEUX
VINCI14/02/2024FR0000125486 2 233 115,03760TQEX
VINCI14/02/2024FR0000125486 2 662 115,07550AQEU
VINCI15/02/2024FR0000125486 6 646 115,89540XPAR
VINCI15/02/2024FR0000125486 3 531 115,89110CEUX
VINCI15/02/2024FR0000125486 449 115,92670TQEX
VINCI15/02/2024FR0000125486 825 115,89800AQEU
VINCI16/02/2024FR0000125486 33 161 114,27270XPAR
VINCI16/02/2024FR0000125486 17 724 114,36040CEUX
VINCI16/02/2024FR0000125486 2 237 114,61660TQEX
VINCI16/02/2024FR0000125486 4 125 114,37980AQEU
      
  TOTAL 186 683 114,9985 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

