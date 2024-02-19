Paris, February 19, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM FEBRUARY 12 TO 16, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 12 to 16, 2024.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/02/2024 FR0010451203 43 000 24,713412 XPAR TOTAL 43 000 24,713412

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment