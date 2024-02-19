Preparatory documents for the General Meeting as of of March 25, 2024





Combined General Meeting of March 25, 2024

Availability of preparatory documents

Spineway informs its shareholders that they are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 16:00 p.m. at the Group's headquarters, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

The notice of meeting, which is valid as a notice of convocation, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions presented to the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of February 19, 2024. Details of how to participate and vote at this meeting are included in this notice.

The notice of meeting, as well as all the documents and information provided for in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, may be consulted on the company's website, under the heading "Investors/Regulated Information": https://spineway.com/investors/regulated-information/.

Next events :

March 25, 2024 – Annual General Meeting

April 16, 2024 – Q1 2024 revenue

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Contacts :

SPINEWAY GROUP



Shareholder - services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



+33 (0)806 70 60 60 Eligible PEA / PME





ALSPW





Euronext Growth

AELIUM - Finance & Communication







Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr

