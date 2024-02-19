Investors Sue BioVie (BIVI) After Potential Scientific Misconduct In Failed Phase 3 Clinical Trial Uncovered– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Aug. 5, 2021 – Nov. 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 19, 2024

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Securities Class Action:

The litigation focuses on the propriety of BioVie’s disclosures concerning its adherence to Good Clinical Practice (“GCP”) and protocols related to its Phase 3 clinical trial of NE3107, a potential Alzheimer’s disease drug.

On Aug. 5, 2021, BioVie announced that it enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 clinical trial of NE3107 and thereafter assured investors that the “[t]rial continues to have a good safety profile and low discontinuation rate.” On Sep. 26, 2023, BioVie announced completion of the last treatment visit in the trial and investors eagerly awaited the results for a drug, which the company touted as having a “10+ billion annual peak sales potential.”

The complaint alleges BioVie made misleading statements and concealed that: (1) BioVie was not conducting proper oversight of its Phase 3 clinical trial; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic significantly and negatively impacted the company’s ability to adequately conduct oversight of the trial; (3) due to lack of proper oversight and reliance on contract research organizations, the data from the trial faced a greater risk of being unreliable and that the majority of patients would have to be excluded from it; and (4) as a result of the significant exclusions, the trial would fail to meet its primary endpoints.

The truth began to emerge on Nov. 8, 2023, when BioVie revealed that “during routine monitoring of blinded data from our Phase 3 study of […] NE3107, we uncovered what appears to be potential scientific misconduct and significant non-compliance with GCPs and regulations at six sites[]” and “[w]e have alerted the FDA’s Office of Scientific Integrity (‘OSI’) about these issues[.]” This news drove the price of BioVie shares down $1.25, or almost 30% lower, on Nov. 9, 2023.

Then, on Nov. 29, 2023, BioVie announced that the Phase 3 trial missed statistical significance “due to site exclusions” and blamed the miss on “significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations at 15 sites” leading it to exclude all patients from these sites and referrals of them to the OSI. On an event call, BioVie’s management suggested that the company became aware of Phase 3 deviations beginning as early as July 2023. This news drove the price of BioVie shares crashing $3.03, or over 60% lower, on Nov. 29, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether BioVie may have intentionally concealed GCP and protocol violations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BioVie should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BIVI@hbsslaw.com.

