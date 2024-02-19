Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Offers Valuable Insights on How To Help Truckers Stay Physically and Mentally Healthy

Henderson, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truckers have a well-deserved reputation for toughness and resilience. They have a job to do and are committed to getting the semi trailers of goods or materials they’re hauling to their destinations safely and on time.

The downside of that unwavering focus on meeting deadlines and expectations is that they tend to ignore something more important: their health. Truckers are famous for statements like, “I’ll get that pain checked out next time I’m home,” or “Life’s had me down in the dumps for a while, but I’ll talk with somebody about that when I get a chance.” But then they’re on to the next trip, and their physical and mental well-being is once again pushed to the back burner.

Their dedication to doing a good job is commendable. However, it can cause them to ignore issues that negatively impact their health and happiness—and, by extension, the well-being of everyone who relies on or cares about them.

If you employ or contract with truckers, you would be doing them a favor to encourage them to take good care of themselves.

5 Tips for Improving Your Physical Health as a Truck Driver

Truckers sometimes resist encouragement from friends and family to focus on their physical health. They also ignore their own desire to get fit. Why? Many think that taking on a wellness initiative can be overwhelming, particularly since they tend to have minimal free time.

However, the good news is that you can improve your health in whatever ways and to whatever degree you choose. And each step you take brings you a little closer to your fitness goal.

Here are five proven practices for getting and staying healthier:

Get enough high-quality sleep. All of the tips in this list are important, but none more than this one. Getting plenty of restful sleep helps your body in many ways. First, your downtime is when your body completes many “maintenance tasks,” like repairing tissue damage that occurs naturally throughout the day. Second, and just as importantly, when you’re operating on a good night’s sleep, you have the energy to exercise, eat right and take better care of yourself in general. And doing that can help you sleep better at night, creating an upward spiral toward better health. So, it’s crucial to maintain a consistent sleep schedule, optimize your sleeping area for better rest (keep it dark, cool and quiet), etc. Eat a healthy diet and practice portion control. Getting plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean meat and fiber-rich foods gives your body what it needs and helps you maintain a healthy weight. So does consuming food in servings no bigger than your fist. You can avoid overeating by packing nutritious, properly portioned meals and snacks before you hit the road to avoid the temptation to eat large, unhealthy ones. Make exercise part of your work day. Truckers often explain that they don’t have the time or energy for a workout at the end of a long day. That’s why it can be helpful to work some extra movement into tasks. For example, when it’s time to do a quick visual inspection of your semi trailer, pause for a few minutes to do some squats, lunges, heel raises, push-ups or other exercises that work and stretch your muscles. You can go even further by jumping rope, lifting dumbbells or using resistance bands. Your fellow drivers may grin at the sight of your rest stop workout, but you’ll be the one laughing when you have the energy to enjoy time with friends in the evening, and they're exhausted and turning in early! Stay hydrated. Your body relies on water in many ways, including for your heart, kidneys and other organs to function correctly. Proper hydration is also crucial for body temperature management. And that “mid-afternoon fade” so many of us experience and frequently attribute to needing food? More often, it’s about your body needing more water. The best way to promote hydration is to keep plenty of fresh, cool water on hand. An insulated water bottle is ideal for that purpose. Pay attention to your comfort. Actions like having a high-quality seat cushion, optimizing the ergonomics of your cab, etc., can help you avoid minor aches and pains. Those issues may not be significant on their own, but over time, they can reduce your interest in exercising and adversely affect your fitness.

5 Actions To Protect Your Mental Health When Hauling Semi Trailers for a Living

Your mental health is just as important as your physical health when it comes to overall wellness. Being a trucker is mentally and emotionally demanding. You’re away from your family, working long hours and often stressed by deadlines. You can help keep your mind sharp and your spirits up by doing the following:

Stay connected with the people you care about. Something as simple as a quick phone call or video chat each day (or multiple times per day) can improve your mood. It’s also helpful to have photos of loved ones and mementos from home with you on the road. Give your brain a daily workout. Mental fitness—like physical fitness—is something you can maintain or improve with a little effort each day. When you take a break or stop for the evening, do a crossword puzzle, pursue a hobby, research a topic that interests you or do anything that challenges your brain a bit. Relax deeply. Praying, meditating, stretching and deep breathing are just some of the ways to release tension from your mind and body. Remember that sitting still, like while watching TV, doesn’t necessarily mean you’re relaxing. Somewhat ironically, stress reduction takes effort. Understand the symptoms of issues like anxiety and depression. They can include:

Nervousness

Trouble concentrating

Upset stomach

Muscle tension

Insomnia

Sudden mood changes

Excessive sweating

Headaches or body aches

Feelings of worry, dread or hopelessness

Loss of interest in activities you enjoy

Get help. If you experience mental or emotional challenges that don’t respond to your efforts, contact your doctor or mental health professional. There’s no shame in acknowledging that you’re experiencing symptoms. In fact, it’s a sign of strength that you’re willing to address the problem head-on and treat it like you would a physical illness or injury.

One Last Tip for Employers: Empower Truckers With the Best Semi Trailers

It’s no exaggeration to say that struggling with equipment that doesn’t meet a trucker’s needs or function as it should can be very frustrating and stressful. On the other hand, equipping drivers with rented or leased semi trailers made by the best manufacturers—Great Dane, Wabash, Utility, etc.—and provided and maintained by Boxwheel has the opposite effect. Our simple three-step semi trailer leasing process also makes their lives easier.

We’re eager to assist your company and support your drivers with the best semi trailers on the road. Contact Boxwheel today to learn more or get the equipment you need.

