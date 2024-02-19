Forest Harvester Head Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.8 billion forest harvester head market will reach USD 2.9 billion by 2033. A forest harvester head machine is used to harvest trees and other forest plants. It is employed in debarking, processing, and harvesting, among other things. Other names for the forest harvester head include wood chipper, tree harvester, and forestry machinery. It has one or more saw blades, shears, or other cutting instruments mounted on a spinning platform. Growing urbanization and industrialization drive demand for forest harvester heads from the infrastructure and construction industries. In addition, the growing demand for forest harvester heads from the furniture industry due to increased global furniture consumption also adds impetus to the market's growth.



Key Insight of the Global Forest Harvester Head Market



Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to growing government initiatives related to sustainable development and economic progress and the expanding populations of nations like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, among others, Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, during the forecast period, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development initiatives are also significantly accelerating regional market growth.



The 20 inches segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.81 billion.



The 20 inches segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.81 billion. A 20-inch Forest harvester head is a machine for harvesting trees and other vegetation. The blade cuts down the tree on the front and is pulled out of the ground by the harvester's arm on the back.



The harvesting segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.63 billion.



The harvesting segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.63 billion. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in regions such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, etc., there is an increasing demand for forest harvesting.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for wood



Wood is the primary raw material used to make pulp and paper, two of the world's largest industries, significantly impacting the global economy. The WWF projects that 2050 the demand for paper will double, and pulp and paperboard will be widely used. Most of the raw materials needed to make pulp and paper are derived from forests. Pulps are used to make tissue papers, writing and printing papers and speciality papers. This is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.



Restraint: Strict government regulations



Stricter government regulations governing the management of forest products, the availability of alternatives to wood products, and other issues could stifle the expansion of the global forest harvester head market during the projected period.



Opportunity: Technological advancement



Manufacturers spend money on research and development to incorporate cutting-edge features into harvester heads. These developments include improved cutting systems, better control systems, and digital technology integration for data analysis and real-time monitoring.



Some of the major players operating in the forest harvester head market are:



● Kone Ketonen Oy

● SP Maskiner

● Logset

● Waratah

● Ponsse

● Biojacks

● Tigercat

● Valmet

● AFM-Forest Ltd

● Loggtech AB

● Barko Hydraulics

● Kesla

● Nisula Forest Oy

● Log Max AB

● John Deere

● Southstar Equipment Ltd

● Komatsu



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● 16 Inches

● 20 Inches

● Others



By Application:



● Debarking

● Processing

● Harvesting

● Others



About the report:



The global forest harvester head market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



