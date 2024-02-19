Ibotta Expands Senior Leadership Team, Adds Seasoned CLO David Shapiro

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta, a leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, has hired seasoned legal, compliance, and strategy leader David Shapiro as the company’s first Chief Legal Officer. Shapiro will join Ibotta’s Senior Leadership Team and oversee all legal, risk management, and corporate governance activities.



“With almost two decades of leadership experience at two of Colorado’s most iconic public companies, David brings the legal expertise that we need to take Ibotta to the next level and to continue to deliver long-term, profitable growth for our investors,” said Bryan Leach, Founder and CEO of Ibotta. “I have known David personally for several years, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

David most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Vail Resorts. During his eight years at Vail Resorts, he oversaw all aspects of their legal function, including SEC and corporate governance, strategic acquisitions, and government and community relations. Before his time at Vail Resorts, David spent seven years at DaVita Inc., where he held several roles, including Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel.

“I am very excited about this incredible opportunity and honored to join this innovative and forward-thinking organization,” Shapiro said. “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with this experienced and talented team, one with proven results, a demonstrated commitment to excellence, and that is poised for transformative growth.”

Ibotta built and administers the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), a platform that allows the world’s leading CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 90% of American households in a coordinated fashion. The IPN helps brands and retailers reach the right audience with the right digital incentive at the right time, at an unprecedented scale, while only playing when their campaigns result in a sale.

About Ibotta

Built and headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – while paying on a pay per sale basis. American shoppers have earned over $1.8B through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four consecutive times, made Built In Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces twice.