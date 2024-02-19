WhiteBIT Participates in the “Sports Tomorrow Congress” Organized by the Barcelona Innovation Hub

Vilnius, Lithuania , Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Tomorrow Congress is an online and in-person sports congress aimed at sports industry professionals to keep developing their skills and knowledge and for those looking to connect and network with other like-minded professionals. This year, the conference will take place on February 26 and 27.





WhiteBIT is among the main speakers at this year's conference and will deliver a speech on Decoding the Future of Fan Engagement with Personalized Digital Merchandise.

The company’s participation in such an event emphasizes its dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology into the sports sector. Focused on football clubs, WhiteBIT strives to enhance the personalization of relationships between fans, teams, and players through innovative blockchain applications.

The company's presentation will showcase the implementation of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) technology in sports, representing unique, tokenized assets on a public blockchain. This technology empowers fans to create or engage with personalized digital items like sports merchandise. These items, exclusive to their owners, evolve over time based on the fans' interactions with the team and players. Additionally, WhiteBIT will introduce cases where the implementation of blockchain and cryptocurrencies has already been realized in the activities of sports teams.

Utilizing blockchain ensures secure, transparent, and immutable transactions, fostering trust in the sports ecosystem. WhiteBIT's initiative significantly advances how sports clubs interact with fans, creating a more interactive, personalized, and rewarding fan experience. The Sports Tomorrow Congress provides the ideal platform for WhiteBIT to unveil these innovations, setting a new standard for fan engagement in the sports industry.

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized crypto exchanges founded in 2018. The exchange offers 350+ trading pairs, 270+ digital assets, and 10 national currencies. The company is an official partner of the Ukrainian national football team, FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, FACEIT. The goal of WhiteBIT is the mass implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.



