Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market to reach USD 34 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market is projected to be worth USD 34 Billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising demand in the construction and automotive sectors coupled with higher advancements in R&D activities in booming industries, such as paper and pulp, textiles, and cosmetics will drive the market growth. The heightened awareness of environmental sustainability is fostering the adoption of titanium dioxide nanomaterials as an eco-friendly alternative. For instance, in July 2023, researchers at the Drexel University’s College of Engineering designed a titanium oxide nanofilament material to harness sunlight in unlocking the potential of the ubiquitous molecule as a fuel source. titanium dioxide nanomaterials contribute to the development of coatings to provide superior protection and longevity for meeting the evolving requirements of sectors like automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing, The influx of stringent regulatory standards for ensuring compliance and safety will also support the industry growth.

Anatase grade titanium to gain significant traction

Titanium dioxide nanomaterials market from the anatase grade segment is expected to witness considerable demand between 2024 and 2032 attributed to extensive applications in paints, coatings, and photocatalysis due to their high surface area and photocatalytic activity. Antase-grade titanium dioxide nanomaterials enhance the performance and durability of coatings while helping in pollutant degradation in various environmental applications. Additionally, the focus of construction, automotive, and environmental sectors on seeking advanced and efficient nanomaterial solutions will boost the segment growth.

Increasing demand from paper and pulp applications

The paper and pulp application segment generated substantial revenue in 2023 and is projected to depict growth at a notable CAGR during 2024-2032. Titanium dioxide nanoparticles enhance paper and pulp products by improving opacity, brightness, and printability. With the paper industry seeking eco-friendly solutions, these nanomaterials are contributing to sustainable paper production while reducing the environmental impacts. Advantages, such as UV-blocking properties and superior paper longevity along with the growing adoption of nanotechnology for improved paper properties in response to the global sustainability trends will add to the segment growth

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific titanium dioxide nanomaterials market held a sizable revenue share in 2023 and is set to exhibit robust growth from 2024 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the burgeoning construction and automotive industries coupled with the increasing investments in R&D activities. With major APAC countries focusing on urbanization and infrastructure development, the need for advanced materials with enhanced properties is rising. Additionally, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability is fueling the adoption of titanium dioxide nanoparticles in various applications, including paints, coatings, and textiles, adding to the regional market growth.

Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market Participants

The competitive landscape of the titanium dioxide nanomaterials industry includes companies, such as Evonik Industries, CINKARNA Celje d.d., Altairnano, Tronox Holdings plc, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., American Elements, Cristal, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd., Nanoptek Corp., DuPont, Huntsman International LLC, Showa Denko K.K., and Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., among others. These industry players are working on various growth-driven strategies to widen their global presence.

