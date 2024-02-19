MS Polymer Market to be worth USD 10 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MS polymer market size is predicted to reach USD 10 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market growth is fueled by increasing awareness and adoption of eco-friendly adhesive solutions across industries. As environmental concerns take center stage globally, businesses are actively seeking alternatives to traditional adhesives that often contain harmful solvents and volatile organic compounds. As per the WHO, nearly 4.1 to 7 million people die from air pollution each year. Such increase in environmental issues are expected to influence market growth.

MS Polymers, known for their low emissions and minimal environmental impact, are gaining traction as a sustainable choice. Stringent regulations pertaining to emissions and environmental standards are encouraging manufacturers to invest in R&D, further propelling the innovative development of the products, shaping the industry outlook.

Need for durability to favor demand for pure MS polymer

The MS polymer market share from pure MS polymers segment is expected to witness substantial growth through 2032 as they are characterized by their purity and absence of additives. These polymers offer enhanced performance and durability in various applications and exhibit superior adhesive properties, making them a preferred choice for industries where reliability and longevity are paramount. As industries increasingly prioritize high-performance and environment-friendly solutions, the pure MS polymers segment is poised to witness continued growth and innovation.

Rapid transformations in the automotive adhesives

The MS polymer market from automotive adhesives segment is anticipated to record strong CAGR from 2023 to 2032 due to the rapid transformations that influence the demand for advanced adhesives capable of bonding diverse materials in vehicle manufacturing. MS Polymers, with their exceptional bonding strength, flexibility, and resistance to environmental conditions, have become a go-to choice for automotive adhesive applications. The trend towards lightweight vehicle designs and the need for durable, high-performance adhesives in assembly processes are propelling the adoption of MS polymers in the automotive sector.

Emission regulations in Europe to push market expansion

Europe MS polymer market size will expand significantly through 2032 owing to the region's commitment to environmental sustainability, along with stringent regulations regarding emissions and chemical use. European manufacturers are actively investing in R&D to formulate cutting-edge MS polymer solutions that align with evolving industry needs. The construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors are increasingly incorporating the product into their processes, attributing to upward trajectory of Europe market.

Some of the key leaders in the global MS polymer market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BASF SE, Bostik (Arkema Group), Tremco, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Company, and H.B. Fuller Company.

