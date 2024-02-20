Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market to hit USD 12.3 Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market size is projected to be worth USD 12.3 billion by 2032. The growing advancements in pediatric epilepsy treatment will drive the industry progression.

Surging levels of awareness coupled with the increased focus on pediatric epilepsy research is leading to the introduction of more effective and tolerable treatment options. Numerous pharmaceutical companies are investing in formulations specifically designed for children for addressing both the efficacy and safety aspects. Moreover, the ongoing R&D efforts for the discovery of new and more effective epilepsy treatment drugs for catering to the unique needs of children with epilepsy will further favor product preference. For instance, in January 2024, Akumentis Healthcare introduced Clasepi, a prescription cannabis medication licensed by the DCGI, developed to treat epilepsy in patients above 1 year of age.

Generic epilepsy treatment drugs to witness high demand

The generic epilepsy treatment drugs market generated more than USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to foresee notable demand through 2032 owing to the increasing availability of cost-effective alternatives to brand-name medications. Generic drugs offer the same therapeutic benefits at a lower cost, appealing to multiple healthcare providers, insurers, and patients. Several healthcare systems globally are striving to manage costs and enhance patient access to treatment. Increased patent expirations of branded drugs will further fuel the demand for generic solutions, fostering competition and accessibility.

Rising need for epilepsy treatment among children

Epilepsy treatment drugs market size from the childhood age group segment is estimated to account for more than USD 4.2 billion by the end of 2032. The prevalence of epilepsy in children is heightening the demand for specialized treatment options, leading to the development and adoption of pediatric-focused medications. The ongoing research and clinical trials dedicated to childhood epilepsy are contributing to innovative drug formulations tailored to young patients. Furthermore, the rising importance of effective and well-tolerated treatments for pediatric epilepsy patients.

Asia Pacific to offer lucrative development prospects

Asia Pacific epilepsy treatment drugs market is set to exhibit robust growth at 5% CAGR from 2024-2032 attributed to the escalating prevalence of epilepsy and the rising awareness of its effects coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. The influx of supportive government initiatives and the growing focus on R&D activities in China and India is leading to innovations in epilepsy treatment drugs. Moreover, the surge in collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations.

Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market Participants

Some of the major epilepsy treatment drug companies are Sanofi, UCB Pharma S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., SUMITOMO PHARMA, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, SK Biopharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Neurelis, Inc., among others.

These industry players are prioritizing the development of novel solutions for offering improved efficacy, reduced side effects, and tailored therapeutic approaches. To cite an instance, in January 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical introduced SEZABY™ (phenobarbital sodium), a U.S. FDA-approved treatment for neonatal seizures in term and preterm babies.

