KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 12 February 2024 and 16 February 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 12-02-2024 75 000 € 4 700 595 € 62.67 € 61.06 € 62.98 13-02-2024 80 000 € 5 021 408 € 62.77 € 62.40 € 63.12 14-02-2024 75 000 € 4 736 588 € 63.15 € 62.80 € 63.52 15-02-2024 78 000 € 4 894 133 € 62.75 € 62.08 € 63.32 16-02-2024 75 000 € 4 748 115 € 63.31 € 63.10 € 63.82

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 11 749 378 on 16 February 2024, for a total consideration of € 674 100 769.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment