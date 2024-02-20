Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC declares a fourth interim dividend of 6.34p per share, up 5.7% on the equivalent dividend of 6.00p paid in the same period in the last financial year. The total dividend for 2023 is therefore 25.20p, an increase of 5% on the Company’s 2022 dividend. This marks the 57th consecutive annual increase, one of the longest in the investment trust industry, and, with substantial reserves, the Board is confident that this track record can be extended well into the future.

The fourth interim dividend will be paid on 28 March 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 March 2024. The ex-dividend date is 29 February 2024.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

20 February 2024