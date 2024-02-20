Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 20 February 2024 at 9:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 52900/6/10

Transaction date: 2024-02-19

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 146 Volume weighted average price: 6.905 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-19

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 81 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 331 Volume weighted average price: 6.94532 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-19

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.905 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.925 EUR

(4): Volume: 671 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(6): Volume: 372 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 3943 Volume weighted average price: 6.91326 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 901 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(2): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 2143 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 247 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(5): Volume: 260 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(6): Volume: 259 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 23 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(9): Volume: 684 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(10): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 6817 Volume weighted average price: 6.88713 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-02-19

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3763 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 3763 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR



