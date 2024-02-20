Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 12 February to 16 February 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,460,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 270.6686 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 12 February OSE 539,129 277.7330 149,733,904.15 CEUX 50,036 277.4672 13,883,347.60 TQEX 10,835 277.4835 3,006,533.45 13 February OSE 568,886 275.3954 156,668,573.20 CEUX 39,148 274.9620 10,764,212.00 TQEX 11,966 275.0820 3,291,631.45 14 February OSE 595,578 263.9925 157,228,110.00 CEUX 26,112 262.8312 6,863,047.60 TQEX 8,310 262.8881 2,184,600.00 15 February OSE - - - CEUX - - - TQEX - - - 16 February OSE 566,021 265.9771 150,548,635.20 CEUX 38,576 265.4000 10,238,072.05 TQEX 5,403 265.4088 1,434,003.95 Total for the period OSE 2,269,614 270.6095 614,179,222.55 CEUX 153,872 271.3208 41,748,679.25 TQEX 36,514 271.5881 9,916,768.85 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 1,178,100 278.6503 328,277,941.10 CEUX 42,258 277.9864 11,747,149.45 TQEX 9,642 277.6596 2,677,193.75 Total 1,230,000 278.6197 342,702,284.30 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 3,447,714 273.3571 942,457,163.65 CEUX 196,130 272.7570 53,495,828.70 TQEX 46,156 272.8565 12,593,962.60 Total 3,690,000 273.3190 1,008,546,954.95

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 64,249,407 own shares, corresponding to 2.14% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 57,725,193 own shares, corresponding to 1.92% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





