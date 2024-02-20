Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 7

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

  Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
12. February 2024  22,000  117.35  2,581,700
13. February 2024  20,000  119.95  2,399,000
14. February 2024  20,000  119.71  2,394,200
15. February 2024  20,000  120.04  2,400,800
16. February 2024  20,000  121.83  2,436,600
Total week 07 102,000 12,212,300
Total accumulated 2,866,595 312,212,119

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,033,995
 treasury shares. equal to 2.52 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

