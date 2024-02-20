Electronic Film Market Set to Soar, Projected US$ 21.6 Billion Value by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electronic film market size is expected to be valued at US$ 10.8 billion in 2024. Sales of electronic films are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for electronic films is anticipated to reach US$ 21.6 billion.



The electronic film industry is expected to rise significantly because of the increasing demand for cutting-edge electronics and displays. The rising use of flexible and foldable screens in wearables, tablets, and smartphones is a significant factor propelling market growth.

The market outlook for electronic films is improving due to the growing trend of organic light-emitting diode technology and developments in transparent conductive films. The automotive sector makes a substantial contribution, as electronic films are used in displays, smart windows, and other applications.

As technology develops further, the market is going to experience constant innovation, creating opportunities for electronic film vendors. Constraints with expensive production and strict environmental restrictions inhibit market growth.

Regional Outlook

An increasing focus on smart infrastructure and building automation bolsters European demand for electronic films. Technological developments and research and development expenditures foster European innovation and market expansion.

The aerospace and defense industries frequently adopt electronic films, helping North American to expand. The potential for growth due to supportive government policies and increasing renewable energy sources drives the market in North America.

The Asia Pacific market is expanding due to the growing adoption of electronic films in the building and automotive industries. Government programs supporting renewable energy sources have also contributed to the rise in electronic film adoption.



“The growing demand for innovative display technologies is expected to boost market expansion. The market is likely to be stimulated by growing applications in the automotive and consumer electronics industries and technical advancements, presenting opportunities for electronic film producers,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study Report

The thick (more than 1 mm) segment is set to thrive at a CAGR of 7. 0% from 2024 to 2034 .

from to . In the film type category, the conducive segment is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 1% through 2034 .

through . The United Kingdom electronic film market is envisioned to develop at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2034 .

from to . South Korea’s electronic film industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2% through 2034 .

through . Japan’s electronic film market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 9% through 2034 .

through . Electronic film sales in China are expected to surge at a CAGR of 6% through 2034 .

through . The United States electronic film market is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 2% through 2034.



Key Electronic Film Providers

3M

DuPont

Eastman Kodak Company

Gunze Ltd.

Nitto Denko Co.



Competitive Landscape

Several electronic film providers actively participate in the business, implementing methods to achieve sustainable transition, effective sales execution, and competitive pricing. These electronic film vendors can meet diverse needs of numerous end-use industries because they offer broad competencies and capacities.

There are many opportunities in the electronic film market for startups and small electronic film manufacturers to develop affordable solutions for producing goods. The demand from clinical and diagnostic facilities is continually increasing, inspiring several electronic film producers to introduce advanced products.

Key Market Segmentation

By Film Type:

Conductive

Non-conductive

By Thickness:

Thick (More than 1 mm)

Thin (Up to 1 mm)

By Material:

Polymer

ITO on Glass

Metal Mesh

Others

By Application:

Electronic Display

PCB

Wire & Cable

Smart Buildings

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



