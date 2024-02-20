Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Projected to Reach $9.48 Billion by 2028, Driven by Telemedicine and Innovative Therapies

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ulcerative Colitis Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ulcerative colitis market has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.84 billion in 2023 to $7.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be ascribed to factors such as the prevalence of ulcerative colitis, advancements in drug development, the introduction of biologics and targeted therapies, enhancements in treatment guidelines, and the presence of patient advocacy and support groups.



The ulcerative colitis market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The anticipated expansion in the forecast period is linked to progress in telemedicine, an emphasis on early intervention, the growth of the biosimilars market, ongoing research in the gut microbiome, and the introduction of novel therapies. Noteworthy trends expected in the forecast period encompass patient-centric approaches, international collaborations in research, the incorporation of digital health solutions, and innovations in drug delivery, particularly in the development of topical and localized therapies.



The anticipated growth in the ulcerative colitis market is expected to be driven by the increasing expenditure on healthcare. As of March 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a department of the US-based Department of Health and Human Services, projected an annual average increase of 5.1% in national health spending from 2021 to 2030, reaching an estimated $6.8 trillion by 2030. Over the same period, Medicare expenditures are expected to grow at a 7.2% annual rate, while Medicaid spending is forecasted to increase at a 5.6% annual rate. Consequently, the upward trajectory in healthcare expenditures is a key driver of the ulcerative colitis market's growth.



The rising prevalence and incidence of ulcerative colitis are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the ulcerative colitis market in the near future. For example, as of January 2022, Crohn's & Colitis Australia, a non-profit organization based in Australia, projects that the country will have between 100,000 and 160,000 patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis by 2022. Hence, the growing prevalence and incidence of ulcerative colitis are significant drivers of the ulcerative colitis market.



Technological advancements represent a prominent trend gaining traction in the ulcerative colitis market, with companies in the field embracing new technologies to maintain their market positions. An example of this is seen in March 2023, when Clario ERT Inc., a US-based healthcare research and technology firm, partnered with GI Reviewers LLC and RSIP Vision, a software company based in Israel, to introduce a groundbreaking AI technology-based rating system. This system aims to enhance the efficiency and consistency of scoring for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease. The innovative AI technology is designed to improve the repeatability of colonoscopy video scoring, streamline workflow by reducing the time required for human expert readers to score, and ultimately enhance recruitment while lowering clinical trial expenses. The algorithm's performance, measured by the Kappa metric technology, was demonstrated to be equivalent to that of human reviewers. The algorithm underwent training on hundreds of films from various sites and devices, evaluating over 100,000 photos, all assessed by an expert gastroenterologist.



Major companies in the ulcerative colitis market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, collaborating to jointly develop and market pharmaceuticals that are currently in the developmental phase. Strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources for mutual benefits and success. For example, in October 2023, Sanofi S.A., a France-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, announced a partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals to collaborate on the development and marketing of the asset TEV'574. This asset is presently undergoing Phase 2b clinical studies for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, two forms of inflammatory bowel disease. Under this collaboration agreement, Teva will receive an upfront payment of €469 million ($500 million) and up to €940 million ($1 billion) in milestones related to development and commercialization. Sanofi will lead the development of the Phase 3 program, and both companies will equally share worldwide development costs and net earnings and losses in key markets. Sanofi will oversee product commercialization in North America, Japan, other Asian regions, and globally, while Teva will take charge in Europe, Israel, and several other countries. Teva Pharmaceuticals is a US-based subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., an Israeli pharmaceutical company.



In March 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, completed the acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. for approximately $6.7 billion. This strategic acquisition aims to expand Pfizer's existing inflammation and immunology pipeline portfolio of drugs into its inflammation and immunology therapeutic area, contributing to the goal of generating breakthroughs to improve the lives of individuals dealing with immuno-inflammatory disorders. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, is the developer of Etrasimod, a highly selective, once-daily oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator used in the treatment of ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other related conditions.



North America was the largest region in the ulcerative colitis market in 2023. The regions covered in the ulcerative colitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the ulcerative colitis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



