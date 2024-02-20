Flash News: OKX Lists OM and ONE on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 20, 2024.



OKX to List OM and ONE on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

OKX today listed USDT-margined perpetual futures contracts for the OM and ONE tokens at 8:30 AM (UTC) and 10:30 AM (UTC), respectively.

OKX also enabled margin trading and Simple Earn for OM and ONE today at 8:00 AM (UTC) and 10:00 AM (UTC), respectively. These additions cover both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as API.

OM is the utility token of MANTRA, a "trusted and compliant DeFi ecosystem" that seeks to build the safest, fastest-growing and most rewarding crypto ecosystem. On the other hand, ONE is the native cryptocurrency of the Harmony network, a decentralized blockchain-based platform. Harmony’s mission is to scale trust and create a radically fair economy.

Further details on the new listings are available here.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



