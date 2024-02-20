Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Poised for Significant Growth as Demands Surge, States New 2023-2029 Global Industry Forecast

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Therapeutic Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis on the Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market encompasses a detailed exploration of therapeutic types, administration routes, and distribution channels, providing industry stakeholders with crucial insights from 2019-2029.

This vital resource offers a thorough assessment across diverse regions including Americas, Europe, APAC, and Middle East Africa, accompanied by a focused examination of major countries such as USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and India. Key findings suggest a projected growth at a CAGR of 13.24% from 2024 to 2029, with expectations to reach a market value of USD 8.24 Billion by the end of the forecast period, marking substantial growth from USD 3.46 Billion in 2022.

Market Expansion Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Thyroid Eye Disease

The prevalence of Graves' disease, a leading autoimmune condition affecting the thyroid gland, is directly influencing the surge in thyroid eye diseases. Novel therapeutic introductions represent a paradigm shift in TED treatments.

The Therapeutic Landscape: A Transformation Through Biologics



Among the segments analyzed, monoclonal antibodies have shown promise in clinical settings, targeting specific immune response molecules. The report predicts a continued rise of these therapeutic options, which serve as a beacon of hope for patients affected by various stages of TED.

Understanding Market Dynamics

In-depth insights into the market's dynamics delineate the competitive scenario, pinpointing strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new developmental pathways taken by leading pharmaceutical giants. The report’s SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses lend clarity to the market's direction and its attractiveness across different regions and channels.

Evaluation of therapeutic types, including monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids, and vitamins

Delineation by route of administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Topical treatments

Examination of distribution channels: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online platforms

A Look at Industry Growth Indicators

The research meticulously covers factors promoting industry growth, alongside critical challenges and opportunities. Delving into these indicators offers businesses and investors a comprehensive understanding of the evolving TED therapeutic field. The report's findings shed light on the substantial economic impact of technological advancements, market trends, and the overall robust development in the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment sector.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market by Therapeutic Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Corticosteroids, Vitamins).

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical)

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Therapeutic Type, By Route of Administration & By Distribution Channels.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market

Company Profiles

Horizon Therapeutics

GSK plc

Santen Pharmaceuticals

Viridian Therapeutics

Bioxcel Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Roche Holding AG

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Abbvie Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ht8zf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment