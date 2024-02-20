The Eclipse Foundation Showcases Successful Open Source Industry Collaborations for 2023; Looks Ahead to Additional Growth in 2024

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source foundations, today showcased its growing industry-leading collaborations, such as the Eclipse Adoptium , Jakarta EE , Open VSX , and Eclipse Sparkplug Working Groups.



“While we’re thrilled with the growth of our industry collaborations in 2023, we’re always striving to exceed our own goals,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “This means expanding our role as the centre of gravity for open source Java, building on our amazing work in software-defined vehicles, and growing our leadership in open source IoT. We have a lot more in store for 2024, so we’re encouraging any organisation that relies on open source software or is interested in leveraging the innovation inherent in the open source foundation model to talk to us about how we can help them grow their business.”

Overall, the Eclipse Foundation experienced significant expansion in 2023, adding 42 new members. New members, including Amazon, Cummins, GM, Google, Mercedes, Microsoft, and Qualcomm, demonstrate the quality and diversity of organisations that chose the Eclipse Foundation this year. Members like them are contributing to 21 separate industry collaborations .

From developer communities to open industry collaborations, the Eclipse Foundation enables people and organisations to collaboratively solve a spectrum of challenges, from funding business critical projects to developing specifications and establishing international standards. With a commitment to good governance, community development, and a vendor-neutral environment for advancing useful code, the Eclipse Foundation is a catalyst for world-class industry collaboration that drives innovation. Some notable milestones achieved through Eclipse Foundation collaborations in the past year include:

Jakarta EE , the successor to Java EE, has experienced tremendous growth since its launch in 2018 as the vendor-neutral collaboration has successfully managed enterprise Java’s transition into the era of cloud native computing. Since its creation, the working group has delivered four major releases and expanded to 60 projects, supported by a collaborative community of 28 working group members and 114 committers. Jakarta EE has revitalised the enterprise Java ecosystem with industry players producing 71 new Jakarta EE-compatible products and growing. What’s more, Jakarta EE 10 has grown its share of the market to more than 17% since being released in late 2022. Even more impressive is that an estimated 60% of enterprises have adopted Jakarta EE or plan to do so in the near future.

, which promotes and supports high-quality, TCK-certified runtimes and associated technologies, has seen a significant expansion in 2023. For example, , a leading OpenJDK distribution with over 300 million downloads and counting, has demonstrated the group's commitment to delivering robust, secure, enterprise-ready technologies. With millions of developers and thousands of organisations turning to the for their open source Java runtimes, the working group has delivered 41 simultaneous builds since January 2022, supported by 84 dedicated contributors and 12 member companies, including Java ecosystem leaders and cloud hyperscalers. Open VSX , a vendor-neutral open source marketplace for VS Code extensions, now has more than 3,100 extensions and more than 2 million monthly downloads.

, a vendor-neutral open source marketplace for VS Code extensions, now has more than 3,100 extensions and more than 2 million monthly downloads. Sparkplug ® , an open software specification that adds much-needed harmony to MQTT-based infrastructure, has recently been adopted as an ISO/IEC International Standard (ISO/IEC 20237).

, an open software specification that adds much-needed harmony to MQTT-based infrastructure, has recently been adopted as an ISO/IEC International Standard (ISO/IEC 20237). The Eclipse Dataspace Working Group was introduced, with a focus on fostering new dataspaces based on open source technologies -- a critical element of the EU’s strategy for creating an innovative culture rooted in privacy and data sovereignty. These dataspaces facilitate seamless data exchange between private companies, governments, academia, and other institutions, creating an ecosystem for technology innovation that spans the European Union (EU) and beyond.

was introduced, with a focus on fostering new dataspaces based on open source technologies -- a critical element of the EU’s strategy for creating an innovative culture rooted in privacy and data sovereignty. These dataspaces facilitate seamless data exchange between private companies, governments, academia, and other institutions, creating an ecosystem for technology innovation that spans the European Union (EU) and beyond. Microsoft announced that Azure RTOS, including all of its components, will be made available as the Eclipse ThreadX open source project. ThreadX, a mature technology with over 12 billion devices deployed, is particularly relevant to the IIoT and automotive industries. It is the only open source Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) with multiple safety and security certifications, including IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128 conformance certified by SGS-TÜV Saar. ThreadX has also achieved EAL4+ Common Criteria security certification. These certifications are a big differentiator and unprecedented in the industry.



In support of this project, we also announced the creation of an interest group focused on developing a community-focused sustainable funding model for Eclipse ThreadX. Embedded industry leaders, including AMD, Arm, Cypherbridge, Ericsson, Linaro, Microsoft, NXP, PX5, Renesas, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, Witekio (an Avnet company), and Zettascale have all committed to supporting this effort.

The Eclipse Foundation provides several key functions that enable world-class industry collaboration:

Governance: The foundation defines and maintains processes to enable vendor-neutral, open, and transparent governance, fostering the sustainability and long-term success of projects and collaborations aligned with community interests.

The foundation defines and maintains processes to enable vendor-neutral, open, and transparent governance, fostering the sustainability and long-term success of projects and collaborations aligned with community interests. Community development: The Eclipse Foundation cultivates global communities around Eclipse projects and collaborative initiatives to grow a robust and diverse contributor pipeline.

The Eclipse Foundation cultivates global communities around Eclipse projects and collaborative initiatives to grow a robust and diverse contributor pipeline. Ecosystem development: The foundation recruits members and collaborates with related industry organisations and initiatives to foster a diverse open source ecosystem.

The foundation recruits members and collaborates with related industry organisations and initiatives to foster a diverse open source ecosystem. Branding and marketing: The foundation develops and implements strategies to establish and promote distinctive identities for our open source projects and industry collaborations.

The foundation develops and implements strategies to establish and promote distinctive identities for our open source projects and industry collaborations. Events: The foundation hosts events, both in-person and virtual, bringing together open source developers and industry stakeholders for networking, information-sharing, and collaboration on the latest technologies.

The foundation hosts events, both in-person and virtual, bringing together open source developers and industry stakeholders for networking, information-sharing, and collaboration on the latest technologies. Specification development: The Eclipse Foundation helps our industry collaborations significantly reduce costs and streamline the effort to develop industry consensus specifications using the Eclipse Foundation Specification Process. As an approved JTC1 PAS submitter, select specifications can be proposed as international standards at ISO/IEC.

The Eclipse Foundation helps our industry collaborations significantly reduce costs and streamline the effort to develop industry consensus specifications using the Eclipse Foundation Specification Process. As an approved JTC1 PAS submitter, select specifications can be proposed as international standards at ISO/IEC. Community recognition and rewards: The foundation acknowledges and rewards committers, contributors, and community members for their efforts through awards, badges, articles, blogs, social media posts, and more.



Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

