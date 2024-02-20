Global Crystal Oscillator Market Valuation to Reach USD 3,844.0 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is estimated that the global crystal oscillator market was worth a substantial US$ 2,368.1 million in 2023 and is poised to reach approximately US$ 3,844.0 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.53% during the assessment period 2024–2032.

Crystal oscillators are becoming more popular as the world becomes more connected. They’re a small component that can generate electrical frequencies, and have been used in computers since their inception. Now they are also being used in 5G wireless networks, wearables and even navigation systems for planes. While the current iteration of them is nothing new, those who manufacture them are constantly searching for ways to make them smaller and run at an even higher frequency. Despite already being heavily utilized, demand for crystal oscillators is expected to increase even further in coming years. This is due to how much they are needed when it comes to syncing devices together so they function properly.

Despite all of these innovations, there is still one key challenge that manufacturers in the crystal oscillator market face — supply chain disruptions caused by a shortage of materials such as quartz. This doesn’t stop the industry from growing though. In fact, competition from other manufacturers pushing out similar products has only forced companies to innovate more so that they remain competitive. The majority of this growth is expected to happen in the consumer electronics space where things like smartphones continue to get smaller and faster. However, growth won't just stop there — military equipment is also being equipped with these components so that it functions better.

Key Findings in the Global Crystal Oscillator Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,368.1 billion CAGR 5.53% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (46.5%) By Type Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillators (TCXOs) (45.2%) By Technology AT Cut (46.9%) By Mounting Scheme Surface Mount Devices (69.9%) By Industry IT & Telecommunication Industry (37.8%) Top Trends Increasing demand for smaller, more integrated oscillators as devices shrink in size

Oscillators are getting optimized for higher frequencies necessary for 5G and beyond

Improved techniques are enhancing temperature stability over a wide range to counteract environmental factors affecting performance Top Drivers Growth of connected devices and IoT networks

Demand for 5G and advanced wireless technologies

Expanding applications in the automotive industry Top Challenges Reliance on raw materials, primarily quartz, and vulnerability to supply chain disruptions pose a challenge

MEMS-based oscillators and other alternatives offer attractive features and potential competition

Crystal Oscillator Market to Face Strong Competition From MEMS-based Oscillators and Silicon Based Oscillators

While crystal oscillators remain the dominant choice for precision timing, alternatives like MEMS-based oscillators are emerging as viable contenders due to their distinct advantages. MEMS oscillators are notably smaller, benefiting the miniaturization trend present in wearables and IoT devices. They also exhibit the potential for reduced manufacturing costs in specific situations. Additionally, their improved tolerance for shock and vibration can be significant for devices used in less controlled environments. Other alternatives, such as silicon oscillators, offer size reductions compared to crystal oscillators and, at times, improved power efficiency. In limited scenarios where the highest levels of precision aren't critical, software-based timing approaches could be explored.

Despite the potential of these alternatives, crystal oscillators retain distinct advantages. Their track record of reliability and unmatched frequency stability continue to make them essential in applications requiring absolute precision. In short, the market for timing solutions is becoming increasingly competitive. While crystal oscillators maintain a strong position, alternatives like MEMS are carving out niches, particularly where size, cost, and ruggedness become primary considerations. It will be interesting to see how this market evolves as these timing technologies advance.

Prioritize Innovation & Development and Emphasize Cost-Effectiveness to Stay Competitive in Crystal Oscillator Market, Says Astute Analytica

To stay competitive in the crystal oscillator market, it’s critical to focus on innovation and development. Today, around top 10 players have captured less than 40% revenue share of the market. Therefore, manufacturers have to push for miniaturization, creating smaller oscillators to keep up with shrinking smart devices and IoT gadgets. With 5G and wireless networks getting better, a high priority is developing oscillators that can operate at new high frequencies. It’ll be key to have advanced temperature compensation techniques so performance won’t vary even if the temperature does fluctuate around it. To make sure they’re not priced out of the market, these manufacturers will need to prioritize being cost-effective and affordable. The supply chains should be streamlined along with production process efficiency. Any changes in raw material prices will need to be navigated accordingly. Additionally, finding ways to integrate these crystals with other components could lead to system-on-chip (SoC) designs which would shrink overall sizes and lower costs for designers.

Strategic partnerships are also important here too. Strong relationships with material suppliers minimize disruption risks and guarantee speedy access to crucial components when needed. By collaborating with leaders in telecommunications, manufacturers can build oscillators that’ll meet future demands as well. And lastly, knowing the market landscape is always helpful information! Buyers like custom solutions because they’re built only for their needs. So, manufacturers can provide things like tailored temperature compensation for extreme use cases or finely tuned features specifically for one application to show buyers they know what they’re doing.

Beyond Market Maturity: North America and Europe Shape the Global Crystal Oscillator Market

The surge in demand for crystal oscillators from the rapidly expanding Asia Pacific region is undeniable. However, it's essential to acknowledge the ongoing ways in which North America and Europe still shape the trajectory of this industry, from critical supply chains to sparking transformative technologies.

Securing and Shaping the Global Supply Chain

North America and Europe are essential in securing the high-grade quartz vital to crystal oscillator production. Their role in the global crystal oscillator market extends beyond raw material availability. Specialized equipment and long-standing manufacturing knowledge concentrated in these regions drive design advancements and process improvements felt across the global industry. Furthermore, as mature markets, their commitment to rigorous standards and adherence to environmental regulations like lead-free compliance sets an expectation for global suppliers, driving industry-wide quality uplift.

Spearheading Research and Technological Innovation

Renowned research centers in North America and Europe remain powerhouses of oscillator innovation. The pursuit of greater precision, enhanced miniaturization, and breakthrough approaches frequently occurs within these hubs, charting the course for advancements worldwide. Moreover, crystal oscillator solutions for high-stakes applications such as aerospace or specialized scientific sectors, a strength within these regions, continuously drive progress with broader benefits. Companies like SiTime and TXC Corporation, prime examples in the emerging MEMS oscillator space, have established roots in North America and Europe.

Pioneering New Applications

While rapid integration in consumer applications drives much of the Asia Pacific’s crystal oscillator market growth, North America and Europe often define new early-use cases with lasting effects. Here, innovations like advanced wearables, and specialized autonomous systems gain traction and pave the way for global adoption, determining future demands for the technology. Agencies such as NASA and the European Space Agency routinely put forth new technological standards requiring extraordinary precision, pushing component capability benchmarks throughout the industry.

Crystal Oscillator Market Key Players

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Rakon Ltd.

Vectron international Inc.

TXC Corp.

SiTime Corp.

Daishinku Corp.

Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Others

By Technology

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

By Mounting scheme

Surface Mount

Thru-Hole

By Industrial Vertical

Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Military & Defence

Automotive & Transport

Others

By Country

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

