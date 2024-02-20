Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2030 - AI-Assisted CT Imaging to Make Gains

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. High-End Slice, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mid-End Slice segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





CT scanners play a crucial role in enabling advanced non-invasive patient care by meeting unique imaging needs, particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on the medical imaging market has been significant, with a spotlight on lung ultrasound driving demand for portable ultrasound and CT imaging. The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for increased demand for CT scanners, highlighting their importance in diagnosing and monitoring respiratory conditions. CT scanners, with their evolving technology and various components, offer diverse clinical applications across different medical specialties.

The global market outlook for CT scanners is promising, with high-slice CT scanners expected to drive future growth, especially in oncology applications. Hospitals represent the largest end-use market, with developed countries leading the global market while developing regions show potential for high growth.

The competitive landscape is robust, with players worldwide exhibiting strong, active, or niche market presence in 2023. Service contracts have emerged as a focus area for manufacturers to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. Recent market activity reflects ongoing advancements and innovations in CT scanning technology to meet evolving healthcare needs.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Imaging Equipment: Significant Role in the Healthcare Industry

Superior Attributes over Other Imaging Technologies Drive Steady Adoption of CT Scanners

Reduction in Image Reconstruction Time & Enhanced Clinical Functionality: Key Benefits of CT Scanners

CT Scanning Outclasses Traditional 2D Radiography

Noteworthy Advances Redefining Traditional Envelope of CT Scanners

TUM Research Team Combines Conventional Technology with Dark-field X-Ray to Create a New Clinical CT Scanner Device Prototype

AI-Assisted CT Imaging to Make Gains

Trends Unleashing a Treasure Trove of Benefits for CT Scanners to Improve Imaging & Diagnoses

Portable CT Scanners to Witness Wider Adoption Owing to the Many Benefits Offered

Mobile CT Scanners Improve Access to Healthcare

AI & Mobile CT Scanners: The Two Power Players in Medical Imaging Town

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage

Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities

Hybrid CT Fluoroscopy in IR to Witness Increased Utilization

Shift towards Image-Guided Interventions and Minimally Invasive Procedures: Foundation for Market Growth

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive Demand for CT Scanning Equipment

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Need for CT Scanners

Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases Enhances Importance of CT Scanning for Early Detection

Keeping Finger on Pulse of Dynamic Advances in Cardiac CT Imaging

CT-Guided Interventional Radiology Continues to Gain Prominence

3D CT Imaging Set to Widen its Footprint in Orthopedic Treatment

Radiation Dose Monitoring Solutions Enable Advanced Image Quality and Improved Patient Care

Integration of CT Scans and Healthcare IT Systems Accelerates Analysis and Assessment

Adoption of Micro-Computed Tomography Gains Momentum in Endodontic Procedures

Value and Efficiency Preferred over Royalty

Low-Dose Annual CT Screening Gains Momentum

Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population: Opportunity for CT Scanners Market

Growing Health-Consciousness Among Population

Emphasis on Preventive Care

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Lends Traction to Market Growth

Age-Associated Health Conditions Present Challenges in CT Scanning

Clinicians Struggle with Set of Challenges Incited by Mighty Pace of CT Advances

Major Challenges Confronting the CT Scanners Market

