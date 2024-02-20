The Binary Holdings Forges Strategic Partnership with NES.TECH, a Leader in Hyper-Secured Infrastructure and DLT Solutions

Key Insights:



Strategic Alliance: The Binary Holdings (TBH) joins forces with NES.TECH, marking a significant leap in blockchain technology, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure innovation.

Boosting Innovation: This collaboration promises to fast-track development and enrich features within their networks, setting new benchmarks in the tech industry.

Global Reach: TBH and NES.TECH explore new synergies and products to redefine the digital landscape, extending their reach to a vast global audience.

Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move heralding a new era in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and cybersecurity, The Binary Holdings recently unveiled its partnership with NES.TECH. This alliance represents more than a mere merger of two tech powerhouses; it symbolises a convergence of visions dedicated to spearheading new solutions in blockchain technology and hyper-secure digital infrastructure. This endeavour holds the potential to reshape the dynamics of business and consumer interactions in the digital and decentralised landscape.

With a history of propelling innovation in the digital and financial sectors, TBH's recent integration of its leading blockchain-based fan engagement platform, Fando, with telecom giant Indosat highlights its commitment to enhancing digital engagement. Similarly, NES.TECH, renowned for its partnerships with Casper, Octagon, and other prominent names in the Web3 realm, brings to the table unparalleled expertise in AI-driven security and DLT solutions. Alongside 600+ EVM-compatible chain integrations, and one of the world’s largest ready to deploy smart contract and function libraries, NEST.TECH boasts leading Time to Finality (TTF) processes of 35 milliseconds, outpacing Ethereum’s speed by 25,000 times.



Central to this partnership is a unified vision to pioneer technological advancement and redefine industry standards altogether. By joining forces, TBH and NES.TECH aim to leverage their combined expertise to deliver unparalleled value to their current 100m global audience, driving meaningful impact in the engagement economy.



Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings said, "We are thrilled to welcome NES.TECH to the TBH family. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to push the boundaries of technological innovation and create transformative solutions in Web3 and beyond."



The union of TBH and NES.TECH is a strategic response to the growing demand for secure, scalable, and efficient digital solutions. By merging NES.TECH's expertise in distributed ledger protocols, infrastructure, security, Real World Assets (RWA), RWA fractionalization, and regulatory compliance with TBH's comprehensive ecosystem of products and extensive user base, the partnership is positioned to elevate the operational efficiency and overall capabilities of both entities. This collaboration is all set to deliver AI-powered and hyper secured solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of a global clientele.



Charles Anderson, CEO of NES.TECH added that "Joining forces with TBH opens up exciting possibilities for us to further advance our research and deliver impactful solutions to a wider audience. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to collaborating closely with the TBH team."



This partnership not only enhances TBH's position as a frontrunner in the DLT space but also expands NES.TECH's patented capabilities in real world digital asset tokenization and fractionalization. This introduces new avenues for grassroots financial inclusion and democratisation, an increasingly important focus for both entities. Together, the joint capabilities paves way for an improved experience in staking, pledging of fractionalized assets as well as decentralised lending and borrowing opportunities, marking a significant stride in TBH’s efforts to broaden financial empowerment for their 40m users across the South East Asian, MENA and LATAM regions.

A Move Towards Vertical Integration:

TBH's transition to a vertically integrated model is geared towards establishing robust competitive advantages within its ecosystem, bolstering its position in SocialFi, DeFi, RWA fractionalization and various other sectors. This strategic shift not only solidifies TBH's leadership in the consumer space but also fortifies its presence in infrastructure, laying a robust groundwork for sustained growth. The transition is poised to streamline operations, elevate customer experience, and introduce innovative utilities for its native token, TBHC, thereby enhancing the ecosystem for all stakeholders and shareholders alike.



About The Binary Holdings:

The Binary Holdings operates in the digital social, tech, products, and financial service sectors in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and LATAM regions. Its portfolio includes the Fando digital social platform, digital tech & products focusing on venture studios and M&A, and Millenia digital financial services offering mobile wallets, payment processing, and other financial solutions. Headquartered in DIFC, UAE, the company emphasises innovation and opportunity across its diverse business ecosystem.



For more information, visit https://tbh.group

About NES.TECH:

NES.TECH is a pioneer in AI-driven solutions and hyper-secured infrastructure, setting global standards for authentic, distributed ownership control. With a dedicated team and a commitment to innovation, NES.TECH designs, develops, and delivers custom software and infrastructure solutions, bridging the real-world to digital divide with seamless, full life-cycle ecosystems. With a more than 40 person team, NES.TECH is headquartered in Singapore with both India and London locations. For more information, visit https://nes.tech/









