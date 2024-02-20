Africa 4PL Logistics Market To Reach USD 3.081 Million By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Africa 4PL Logistics Market size was valued at USD 1.815 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.081 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The 4PL logistics market in African countries is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Demand for end-to-end solutions, improved transportation options, and other factors will drive this growth. 4PL logistics is emerging as a one-stop solution to address logistics management, supply chain visibility, and technology, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to optimize their supply chain.

The growth of Africa's 4PL logistics market can be attributed to technological advancement. Innovations like advanced analytics, real-time tracking systems, and artificial intelligence are improving the efficiency and transparency of supply chain operations. Economic growth in various African regions also drives the expansion of 4PL logistics services. As industries expand, there is an increased demand for sophisticated and streamlined supply chain solutions.

The Africa 4PL logistics market is experiencing growth due to a rise in the middle class and consumer markets in various African countries. This growth has led to a surge in the movement of goods, which requires efficient 4PL logistics services to meet the market's demands. Positive regulatory developments and infrastructure improvements have also contributed to this growth. Regulatory frameworks supporting logistics operations and investments in transportation infrastructure, such as roads, ports, and railways, have created an environment conducive to efficient and reliable logistics services.

Segmentation Overview:

The global Africa 4PL logistics market has been segmented into type, end-user, and region. The Synergy Plus Operating Model, which comprises a partnership between a 4PL provider and a single 3PL provider, accounted for the largest market share of around 39% in 2022. According to forecasts, it will continue to dominate during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.7%. This collaboration enables clients to receive better service by developing combined supply chain solutions. The 4PL provider builds on the 3PL provider's resources, while the 4PL provider's expertise in technology and strategic management supports the 3PL provider's operations. The industrial sector is the primary driving force behind the market. Many global industrial companies have intricate supply chains spanning various regions. 4PL logistics providers excel in managing worldwide logistics operations, ensuring compliance with international regulations, overseeing customs procedures, and optimizing transportation across borders.

Africa 4PL Logistics Market Report Highlights:

The global Africa 4PL logistics market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

The 4PL logistics market in African countries is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The growth can be attributed to technological advancement, economic growth, and regulatory developments. Demand for end-to-end solutions and improved transportation options will drive this growth, making 4PL logistics an ideal choice for businesses looking to optimize their supply chains.

South Africa dominates the African 4PL logistics market, expected to grow due to e-commerce and development in outlying areas. Despite being in the early stages, the market has a high growth potential, driven by cost-efficiency and government initiatives. The growth of online shopping has increased demand for efficient last-mile delivery and integrated e-commerce logistics solutions. Initiatives such as South Africa's Freight Logistics Roadmap further support market growth by improving ports, rail networks, and logistics systems to attract private investment.

Some prominent players in the Africa 4PL Logistics market report include Imperial Logistics, Bidvest, DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, DriveYello, Bolloré Transport & Logistics, Agility Logistics, 4PL Group, Jumia Technologies AG, and Trafigura among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

DP World, a leading global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, has recently collaborated with Standard Bank, the largest bank in Africa by assets, to offer trade finance solutions via DP World Trade Finance. The partnership aims to address the continent's unmet demand for working capital, thus facilitating economic growth and development in the region.

Julie Mernagh is now the Chief People & Culture Officer at Bidvest Noonan. Her extensive experience in human resources, talent development, and organizational culture makes her an ideal fit for the company's needs and values.

Africa 4PL Logistics Market Segmentation:

By Type: Industry Innovator Model, Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model

By End-User: Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Healthcare, Retail, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



