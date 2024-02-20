RFID in Healthcare Market To Reach USD 20.7 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RFID in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by transforming operations, patient care, and inventory management. With RFID, healthcare facilities can efficiently track and manage their assets, including medical equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals. By tagging items with RFID chips, hospitals can monitor the movement of these assets in real-time. For instance, using RFID tags on medical equipment, staff can quickly locate critical equipment, reduce search time, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Integrating RFID technology is a significant step to improve patient safety and care in healthcare facilities. By accurately identifying patients, medications, and medical records, RFID-enabled patient wristbands help store vital information such as medical history, allergies, and treatment plans. This feature enables healthcare providers to deliver personalized care more effectively. Moreover, RFID tagging of medication containers is a great help in reducing medication errors by ensuring that the right medication is administered to the right patient at the right time.

Additionally, it helps streamline inventory management processes within healthcare facilities by providing real-time visibility into stock levels and expiration dates. Hospitals can automate inventory replenishment by leveraging RFID technology, minimizing stockouts, and reducing wastage. For instance, RFID-enabled smart cabinets are an excellent way to automatically track usage and reorder supplies when inventory levels fall below predetermined thresholds. This leads to cost savings and operational efficiency gains, making healthcare facilities more efficient and effective.

Segmentation Overview:

The global RFID in Healthcare market has been segmented into product, application, and region. In 2022, the market growth was primarily driven by the tags segment, which is expected to continue expanding due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of these devices. Hospital RFID trackers have become increasingly popular as they aid medical staff in locating patients and ensuring their safety and continuity of care. The asset tracking segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for more efficient medical device tracking systems and the growing adoption of RFID systems for patient and employee tracking. These factors are the primary contributors to the segment's dominant position in the market.

RFID in Healthcare Market Report Highlights:

The global RFID in Healthcare market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 18.9% by 2032.

RFID technology is transforming the healthcare industry by enabling hospitals to track and manage their assets in real-time. By tagging medical equipment, staff can quickly locate critical equipment, reduce search time, and improve operational efficiency. RFID-enabled patient wristbands store vital information such as medical history, allergies, and treatment plans, allowing healthcare providers to deliver personalized care more effectively. Medication containers can also be tagged with RFID to reduce medication errors and streamline inventory management processes. Hospitals can automate inventory replenishment, minimize stockouts, reduce wastage, and make healthcare facilities more efficient and effective.

North America dominates the global RFID healthcare market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative technologies, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The U.S. FDA's Unique Device Identification system mandate and incentives for adopting electronic health records have further boosted RFID adoption in healthcare facilities. Additionally, the region is home to major RFID solution providers and healthcare technology companies contributing to market growth through product innovation and strategic partnerships.

Some prominent players in the RFID in Healthcare market report include Alien Technology, LLC, Zebra Technologies Corp., Avery Dennison Corporation, Impinj, Inc., GAO RFID Inc., LogiTag Systems, Mobile Aspects, CenTrak, Inc., Terso Solutions, Inc., and Tagsys RFID among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Alien Technology, a prominent name in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Ultra High Frequency (UHF) products and services industry, has released the Higgs-9 IC, the first product in its next generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits. Additionally, the company has introduced its latest high-memory inlays. These products were recently showcased at the RFID Journal LIVE! 2019 event, and are currently being exhibited at Alien’s Booth #803 during the show, which runs from April 2-4.

CenTrak has recently announced a major transformation of its leadership team in response to the increasing market demand and has further adopted a continuous improvement model. The proposed changes aim to strengthen CenTrak's offerings by bringing the most innovative, cost-effective, efficient, and high-quality solutions. We believe these changes will positively impact our organization's future and look forward to sharing more information as we move forward.

RFID in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

By Product: Systems & Software, Tags

By Application: Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

