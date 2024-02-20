Krystal Biotech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 26, 2024

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Monday, February 26, 2024, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Subsequently, at 8:30 am ET, the Company will host a webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.



Investor Conference Call

The Company will host an investor webcast on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 8:30 am ET.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3018/49928 .

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 30-days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).