Bonaccord Capital Partners Announces JP Armenio as Managing Director and Head of Client Strategies

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaccord Capital Partners, a private equity business focused on providing growth capital to exceptional mid-market private markets sponsors, is pleased to announce that JP Armenio has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Client Strategies. At Bonaccord, JP will lead and further institutionalize the firm’s capital formation initiatives on behalf of Bonaccord and its partner sponsors, broadening the global investor base and driving expansion across new market and distribution channels on behalf of Bonaccord and its partner sponsors.



JP has close to 30 years of experience as a global operator and asset manager. Most recently, JP was the Global Head of Institutional Business at FS Investments, which included a focus on the strategic RIA and family office channels. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer and Head of International Business at Chiron Investment Management. Earlier, he served as Chairman & CEO of Mizuho Securities Asia, based in Hong Kong. JP began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he was Global Head of Structured Products for the wealth management division and Head of Structured Products Distribution Americas within Institutional Securities.

“As a seasoned leader and operator, JP has exceptional experience as a trusted advisor to both global institutional investors and investment managers,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners. “We believe JP will be invaluable to the continued growth of the Bonaccord platform as we seek to expand our international reach with high-quality investors around the world, both across new geographies and distribution channels.”

“I am incredibly pleased to be joining the Bonaccord Capital Partners team to build on the success they’ve achieved to date both for the firm and for its partner sponsors,” said JP Armenio. “Bonaccord’s extensive experience as a mid-market GP stakes investor is unparalleled, and I look forward to being a value-added member of the firm by employing my skillset to drive continued growth across the Bonaccord platform.”

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners ("BCP") is a private equity firm focused on providing growth capital to mid-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its partner sponsors reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to support broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its partner sponsors. BCP is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

