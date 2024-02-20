DIH Reports First Half Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. ("DIH")(NASDAQ:DHAI), a leading global robotics and virtual reality (“VR”) technology provider in the rehabilitation and human performance industry, today reported financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023.



Recent Highlights

Revenue of $27.3 million for the 6 months end September 30, 2023, representing growth of 57.7% over the prior year period

Revenue from device sales in the 6 months end September 30, 2023 increased by 73.9%

Publicly listed on Nasdaq Global Markets following completion of the business combination with Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) on February 7, 2024

Introduction of the Armeo®Spring Pro to the upper extremity device portfolio

“We are very pleased with the Company’s performance in the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 as we’re continuing to penetrate new and existing markets, seeing strong growth momentum throughout the first two quarters after strong growth in the prior year,” said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH. “I’m excited by the significant growth opportunities ahead of us as we begin to operate as a publicly traded company; and look forward to connecting with the many valued stakeholders in DIH’s mission to advance our vision for a transformative rehabilitative care model.”

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $10.0 million, or 57.7%, to $27.3 million from $17.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The overall increase was primarily due to a net increase in devices sold of $9.0 million, or 73.9%, which consisted of an increase in sales to third-party customers. The increase in devices revenue was driven by higher sales volume in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Services revenue represented an increase of $0.8 million, up 16.1% compared to the prior period. Other revenues represented an increase of $0.2 million, up 76.1% compared to the prior period.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on our combined net sales in six months ended September 30, 2023, resulting in an increase of approximately $0.7 million. This was mainly driven by fluctuations in Euro valuations throughout the period.

Cost of sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $7.7 million, or 109.7%, to $14.7 million from $7.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The Cost of Goods for device sales increased by $5.0 million, which is directly correlates to the increase in device sales and related margins remained relatively constant in local currency. The additional increase in cost of sales is mainly driven by an increase of $0.7 million in inventory reserve for slow moving parts as well as $2 million services parts costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $1.8 million, or 15.8%, to $13.7 million from $11.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to professional service and IT costs increase of $2.5 million related to audit, legal and other professional services in preparation for the anticipated business combination with ATAK and becoming a publicly listed company, and investment in finance capacity in preparation for public company reporting obligations, and offset by decreases in bad debt allowance and overhead expenses.

Research and development costs for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $0.1 million, or 2.4%, to $3.8 million from $3.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in consulting costs, research and development materials and services of $0.3 million offset by slight increase in personnel expenses of $0.2 million.

As of September 30, 2023 DIH’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $2.0 million.

DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) As of September 30,

2023 As of March 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,987 $ 5,560 Restricted cash 501 415 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $901 and $1,771, respectively 4,891 6,079 Inventories, net 8,170 6,121 Promissory note - related party 405 — Due from related party 119 7,400 Other current assets 5,611 5,210 Total current assets 21,684 30,785 Property, and equipment, net 632 826 Capitalized software, net 2,293 2,203 Other intangible assets, net 380 380 Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net 4,887 3,200 Deferred tax assets — 1 Other assets 46 39 Total assets $ 29,922 $ 37,434 Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,638 $ 3,200 Employee compensation 3,684 3,678 Due to related party — 7,322 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,472 1,514 Revolving credit facilities 10,931 12,976 Current portion of deferred revenue 8,992 9,374 Current portion of long-term operating lease 1,675 1,255 Advance payments from customers 9,918 6,878 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,692 12,411 Total current liabilities 55,002 58,608 Long-term debt, net of current maturities — 489 Non-current deferred revenues 3,906 2,282 Long-term operating lease 3,238 1,970 Deferred tax liabilities 409 391 Other non-current liabilities 3,281 2,748 Total liabilities $ 65,836 $ 66,488 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Equity (Deficit): Net parent company investment (39,093 ) (32,977 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,179 3,923 Total (deficit) $ (35,914 ) $ (29,054 ) Total liabilities and (deficit) $ 29,922 $ 37,434

DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 27,314 $ 17,325 Cost of sales 14,736 7,028 Gross profit 12,578 10,297 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expense 13,713 11,837 Research and development 3,763 3,857 Total operating expenses 17,476 15,694 Operating loss (4,898 ) (5,397 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (500 ) (411 ) Other income (expense), net (430 ) 325 Total other income (expense) (930 ) (86 ) Loss before income taxes (5,828 ) (5,483 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 278 (34 ) Net loss $ (6,106 ) $ (5,449 )

DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (6,106 ) $ (5,449 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (314 ) 1,486 Pension liability adjustments (430 ) (226 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (744 ) 1,260 Comprehensive loss $ (6,850 ) $ (4,189 )

DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Net Parent

Company

Investment Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Equity

(Deficit) Balance, March 31, 2022 $ (30,503 ) $ 4,081 $ (26,422 ) Net loss (5,449 ) - (5,449 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - 1,260 1,260 Net transactions with parent (4 ) - (4 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 $ (35,956 ) $ 5,341 $ (30,615 ) Net Parent

Company

Investment Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Equity

(Deficit) Balance, March 31, 2023 $ (32,977 ) $ 3,923 $ (29,054 ) Net loss (6,106 ) - (6,106 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - (744 ) (744 ) Net transactions with parent (10 ) - (10 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 $ (39,093 ) $ 3,179 $ (35,914 )

DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,106 ) $ (5,449 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 211 235 Allowance for doubtful accounts (870 ) 97 Allowance for inventory obsolescence 708 (121 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (3 ) Pension contributions (324 ) (296 ) Pension (income) expense 136 (245 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 428 (320 ) Noncash lease expense 1,000 935 Noncash interest expense 2 68 Deferred income tax 12 (89 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - Accounts receivable 2,004 1,996 Inventories (2,470 ) (1,568 ) Due from related parties - (60 ) Due to related parties - (1 ) Other assets (150 ) (916 ) Operating lease liabilities (898 ) (798 ) Accounts payable 1,840 754 Employee compensation (81 ) 316 Other liabilities 74 424 Deferred revenue 1,604 206 Advance payments from customers 2,992 7,847 Accrued expense and other current liabilities (2 ) 735 Net cash provided by operating activities 110 3,747 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (49 ) (15 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 62 - Payments to related party for promissory note (405 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (392 ) (15 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on credit facilities (2,679 ) (1,462 ) Payments on long term debt (625 ) (465 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,304 ) (1,927 ) Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 99 (262 ) Net decrease in cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,487 ) 1,543 Cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of year 5,975 3,687 Cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of year $ 2,488 $ 5,230 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 1,987 $ 4,832 Restricted cash - end of year 501 398 Total cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of year $ 2,488 $ 5,230 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 498 $ 346 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activity: Settlement of related party receivables and payables $ 7,322 $ -

