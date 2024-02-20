Global Aerosol Cans Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Rising Eco-Consciousness Challenges Aerosol Can Market Amidst Personal Care Industry Surge

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Cans Market by Material (Aluminium, Plastic), Product Type (1-piece cans, 3-piece cans), Type (Liquefied Gas, Compressed Gas), End-use Sector (Personal care, Healthcare, Household care), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In 2023, the global aerosol cans market valuation stood at USD 11.2 billion. Projections indicate that this figure will escalate to USD 13.6 billion by 2026, marking a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028.

The aerosol cans market has been segmented based on material, type, product type, end-use sector, and region. This report covers the aerosol cans market and forecasts its market size until 2028. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the aerosol cans market. The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the aerosol cans market along with opportunities and challenges. The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the aerosol cans market.

This growth trajectory is largely influenced by burgeoning demand from sectors such as personal care, household care, automotive, healthcare, among others. An aerosol can is a unique, self-dispensing pressurized packaging mechanism. It comes equipped with a permanently affixed continuous or metering valve that efficiently dispenses the product in various forms like aerosol sprays, streams, gels, foams, lotions, or gases.

This is possible because the contents are pressurized within the can and released through a valve, propelled out of a small opening. Predominantly, these cans are crafted from materials like aluminum, steel, plastic, and glass, finding utility across sectors like personal care, household care, healthcare, automotive, and more.

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to be the most rapidly expanding market for aerosol cans, boasting the highest CAGR across all regions. The region's growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, particularly in burgeoning economies like China and India. Factors such as industrialization, the ascendancy of the convenience food sector, increased manufacturing activities, enhanced disposable incomes, elevated consumption levels, and retail sales growth have all bolstered the aerosol cans market in APAC. Additionally, the increased expenditure on packaged food and beauty care products has amplified the demand for aerosol cans in the region.

The key companies profiled in this report on the aerosol cans market include Ball Corporation (US), Trivium Packaging (US), Crown (US), Mauser Packaging Solutions (US), Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nampak Ltd. (South Africa), CCL Container (US), Colep (Portugal), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing and Tin-Making Co.,Ltd. (China), and others are the key players operating in the aerosol cans market.

Aluminum is the biggest material segment of the aerosol cans market.

During the forecast period, the aluminum material segment dominated the global aerosol cans market. Aluminum emerges as a favorite for packaging due to its multitude of advantageous properties. It's lightweight, shatterproof, impermeable, malleable, resistant to corrosion, and environmentally friendly since it's recyclable. Moreover, aluminum aerosol cans effectively contain the volatile components, ensuring content preservation over extended durations. These combined attributes underscore aluminum's predominant position in the aerosol cans market.

Liquefied Gas Propellant is the largest type segment of the aerosol cans market.

The Liquefied Gas Propellant type segment clinched the top spot in the global aerosol cans market during the forecast period. The unique feature of this propellant is its ability to maintain consistent pressure above the product, even as the product level decreases. This consistency ensures a steady spray performance throughout the can's lifecycle, underlining the dominance of liquefied gas propellant in the market.

1 piece aerosol cans is the largest product type segment of the aerosol cans market.

The 1-piece aerosol cans segment led the product type category in the global aerosol cans market during the forecast period. Its rise is attributed to the multitude of benefits it provides, including its imperviousness to leaks, light, and air, its ability to withstand elevated pressures, its durability, and its resistance to both corrosion and heat.

Personal Care is the largest end-use sector segment of the aerosol cans market.

In the global aerosol cans market, the personal care segment emerged as the frontrunner during the forecast period. Aerosol cans in this sector are indispensable for packaging a variety of products, from deodorants and shaving foams to face & body creams and perfumes. As disposable income levels rise in emerging economies, consumers are allocating more funds to personal care products, propelling the growth of the aerosol cans market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growth of the cosmetic & personal care industry), restraints (Rising Preference for Cost-Effective and Sustainable Packaging Alternatives), opportunities (Untapped Potential in Rapidly Growing Economies), and challenges (Navigating the Maze of Regulatory Compliance) influencing the growth of the aerosol cans market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the aerosol cans market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the aerosol cans market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aerosol cans market

