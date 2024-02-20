California’s Foothill Transit to add 12 Enviro500EV double deck zero-emission buses from NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis

LARBERT, United Kingdom, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (Alexander Dennis) today announced it has been awarded a contract to build 12 new battery-electric Enviro500EV double deck buses for California customer Foothill Transit.



Foothill Transit is a leading public transit agency serving 22 cities in the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys in eastern Los Angeles Country, California. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Foothill Transit strives to provide reliable and eco-friendly transportation solutions for the communities it serves.

Its flagship Silver Streak route to downtown Los Angeles will be further upgraded in 2026 with the 12 new electric double deckers. With their double deck design, they will maximize passenger capacity on this important commuter connection while cutting out local emissions. They will join two earlier Enviro500EV pilot buses which were delivered in 2021.

The new buses will utilize the technology of Alexander Dennis’s next-generation zero-emission bus platform recently launched in the UK and the Asia-Pacific region. This combines the Voith Electrical Drive System (VEDS) with a modular battery system that offers increased energy storage and greater operational range on a single charge.

Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “This investment in zero emissions technology aligns with our vision for a sustainable future. We are proud to partner with Alexander Dennis to bring these cutting-edge double deck electric buses to our communities. This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing reliable, eco-friendly, and efficient transit services.”

Stephen Walsh, Vice President for Alexander Dennis in North America, said: “We are excited to once again be working Foothill Transit. After trials with two earlier Enviro500EV pilot buses, Foothill Transit’s selection of Alexander Dennis next-generation technology for its Sliver Streak route is a huge vote of confidence for us. With increased energy storage, revised drivetrain configuration and modular battery configurations, the Enviro500EV with next-generation technology will improve range and other capabilities vital to the mixed profile of inner-city roads and freeways that are features of the Silver Streak route.”

This award is the second in North America for the Enviro500EV with next-generation technology and highlights the resurging demand for Alexander Dennis double deck buses following the relaunch of Buy America-compliant production with Big Rig Manufacturing.

The addition of these 12 double-deck zero-emission battery-electric buses is part of Foothill Transit's broader strategy to modernize its fleet and contribute to the broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Recent additions have included 33 fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ single deckers from NFI sister company New Flyer.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 140 million EV service miles.

High resolution images are available for download from the Alexander Dennis website

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,500 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. Alexander Dennis offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

