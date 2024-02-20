Simon Lussier Joins Midland’s Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the election of Simon Lussier as Director of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held on February 15, 2024.



“It is a privilege to have Simon join our team. His strategic experience and in depth knowledge of capital markets acquired while working at Sprott Securities as well as his entrepreneurial leadership in financing projects in growth companies makes him a perfect fit for our Board. We are thrilled to benefit from his knowledge and skill set in the years to come,” commented Gino Roger, President and CEO.

About Simon Lussier

Mr. Lussier holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and entrepreneurship from McGill University and an MBA in finance from HEC Montréal. He has more than 35 years of diverse experience in the financial industry. From 2012 until recently, he held the position of Partner, Vice President and Senior Advisor at Van Berkom Global Asset Management, member of the Executive Management Committee (EMC), including more than 6 years as Chief Compliance Officer. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Lussier was Senior Vice-President, Institutional Equities at Laurentian Bank Securities, member of the EMC, where he was able to follow Midland’s exploration projects since its inception. From 1994 to 2006, he was Partner, Director of the Montreal office of Sprott Securities.

After a fulfilling career, Mr. Lussier currently offers financial literacy to students and professionals. He joins Midland's Board of Directors with great enthusiasm.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Probe Gold Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Electric Element Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

