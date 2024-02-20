Global Commercial Water Treatment Market Size Is Expected To Hold A Substantial Share By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.8%

New York, United States, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Water Treatment Market Size is expected to hold a substantial share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Water treatment is a process that improves the quality of water so that it can be used in a particular application. In addition to a plethora of other uses, the ultimate application may involve irrigation, river maintenance, drinking water, industrial water supply, and recreational water. This treatment, which makes it possible for people to benefit from drinking water and irrigation, is essential to human health. Health and safety issues have drawn attention from all across the world, especially in the wake of the pandemic and growing understanding of the importance of self-care. For instance, a World Health Organization (WHO) report states that at least 2 billion people worldwide depend on contaminated sources of drinking water, and 785 million people worldwide lack access to basic drinking water. The growing global population will inevitably increase demand for drinking water, but the amount of safe drinking water is becoming increasingly scarce due to industrial waste being dumped into natural water bodies. Governments everywhere are enforcing stricter environmental laws in an effort to reduce pollution and preserve ecosystems. These regulations, which impose limitations on pollutant discharge wastewater quality and treatment standards, force industries to invest in state-of-the-art wastewater treatment technologies. However, to reduce the use of chemicals in commercial water treatment, several nanotechnology-based technologies are available on the market. Thus, the growth of the commercial water treatment market is hampered by these alternative technologies.

Global Commercial Water Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Biological Treatment, Mechanical Treatment), By End User (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The biological treatment segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation period.

On the basis of type, the global commercial water treatment market is segmented into biological treatment, and mechanical treatment. Among these, the biological treatment segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation period. Protozoa, bacteria, and possibly other specialized microbes are the main components of a biological water treatment system that use them to purify water. Because the microorganisms stick to one another when they break down organic pollutants for food, there is a flocculation effect that causes the organic matter to settle out of the solution. As a result, the sludge becomes more manageable and can be dewatered and disposed of as solid waste.

The commercial buildings segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global commercial water treatment market during the predicted timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global commercial water treatment market is classified into residential buildings, commercial buildings, chemical & petrochemicals, oil & gas, mining & metals, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals. Among these, the commercial buildings segment is expected to hold the largest share of the commercial water treatment market during the predicted timeframe. Wastewater is produced during daily tasks like washing dishes, taking a shower, and flushing the toilet. It comes from household and indoor sources. Water used in commercial buildings comes from non-residential businesses such as auto body shops, hair salons, taxidermies, furniture restoration firms, and musical instrument cleaning services.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Growing industrialization and increased awareness among the populace in developed countries such as the United States and Canada. Strict government laws governing water treatment are yet another significant element expected to encourage market expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Because of government legislation that encourages private sector involvement in wastewater management and urban infrastructure, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia are leaders in the development of water public-private partnerships.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Commercial Water Treatment are DuPont Water Solutions, 3M, SUEZ - Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Water, Technologies, Xylem Inc., United Utilities Group PLC, Evoqua Water Technologies, American Water, Aquatech International, Severn Trent Water, Kingspan Group, Ecolab, and Organo (Asia) Sdn Bhd. and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, A leading manufacturer and supplier of water treatment chemicals and facilities, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo. It recently announced that its KR-FM resin has been adopted in North America as part of its efforts to help customers improve production efficiency and product quality in order to advance industrial production technologies. The KR-FM resin is a functional material intended to increase yield in the production of ultrapure water with high purity and for use in the latest semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Commercial Water Treatment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Commercial Water Treatment Market, Type Analysis

Biological Treatment

Mechanical Treatment

Commercial Water Treatment Market, End User Analysis

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Commercial Water Treatment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



