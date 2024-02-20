Marcus Lemonis Appointed Executive Chairman of Beyond, Inc.

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock.com, and other online retail brands designed to unlock your home’s potential, today announced that on February 16, 2024, it appointed Marcus Lemonis as Executive Chairman of the board of directors, effective today. Lemonis has been a director of Beyond since October 2023 and the Chairman of its board since December 2023. As Executive Chairman, Lemonis will work closely with the management team to lead and execute Beyond's strategic priorities, including expanding customer offerings, driving operational excellence, and enhancing shareholder value.







“We look forward to continuing to work with Marcus in his new role as Executive Chairman of the board,” said William Nettles, Independent Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee. “His extensive experience and strategic insight have been instrumental in evolving our company since he joined the board. We are confident that his leadership will position us for the next phase of growth to deliver value to our employees, customers, and shareholders through what we anticipate will be an exciting blend of new brands and services.”

With more than 25 years of experience in business development and retail growth, Lemonis brings broad expertise in growing and scaling companies from the inside out. He is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Camping World Holdings, Inc., responsible for growing both Camping World and its sister membership and services company Good Sam from the ground up to become the World’s Largest RV and outdoor retail affinity group. He’s well-known for his business acumen highlighted on CNBC’s The Profit where he famously advised small businesses to focus on their people, process, and products to achieve stability and profitability. Lemonis also helps homeowners improve the value and function of their homes on his hit TV show, The Renovator.

“I am honored to be taking on the role as Executive Chairman of the Beyond Board of Directors,” said Lemonis. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know the talented team at Beyond over the past several months and I look forward to working with them more closely to capitalize on growth opportunities and set us up for the future.”

In connection with Lemonis’s service as Executive Chairman, he will receive no salary or guaranteed equity. Rather, his compensation will be comprised entirely of performance-based stock options with rigorous stock price hurdles to clearly align his compensation with the creation of meaningful, long-term stockholder value above the trading price of Beyond’s common stock when Lemonis joined the Board.

