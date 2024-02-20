Methanex Provides Update on Geismar 3 Methanol Plant in Geismar, Louisiana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that commercial production of its new 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana has been delayed due to complications that occurred in the autothermal reformer (ATR) during the late stages of the initial start-up process. This issue required the ATR to be cooled and brought to a safe state where teams could conduct detailed inspections of the vessel.



Upon completing initial inspections, it has been determined that there is significant damage to a large number of supporting refractory bricks in the vessel which will require replacement. The specialty formed refractory bricks require time to procure and, as a result, management believes commercial production could be delayed up to the end of the third quarter of 2024. The investigation and planning to rectify the issue is ongoing and management is exploring all avenues to accelerate the repair time. Based on the preliminary findings of its root cause analysis, management believes that this issue relates to complications in the initial start-up process and is not a plant design or construction issue. Management believes that the total capital cost will not significantly exceed the upper end of the capital cost guidance of $1.30 billion.

Rich Sumner, President and CEO of Methanex commented, “We are disappointed by this delay, and we are actively working with our critical suppliers to expedite delivery to facilitate the start-up of G3. I want to thank our G3 team who are working tirelessly to ensure a safe startup of the plant. Safety remains our top priority followed by our commitment to deliver a quality plant.”

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol to major international markets.

