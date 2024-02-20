GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Report 2023: Key Trends and Strategies in Power and RF Applications Across Global Markets

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research catalog is an in-depth analysis of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) electronics patent landscape. This extensive report details technological advancements and strategic IP maneuvers within the power and Radio Frequency (RF) sectors of GaN electronics through a meticulous examination of over 15,000 patent families.

The report unveils key developments and strategies of major industry players, emerging challengers, and new entrants, providing a panoramic view of the patent ecosystem within the dynamic context of geopolitical shifts and the escalating competition across power and RF applications.

Highlights of the GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Analysis

A time evolution of patent publications segment, spotlighting the increase in patent filings across various geographies.

Comprehensive profiling of main patent assignees, including the activity status and growth dynamics.

Insights into patent collaborations and ownership transfers, offering a glimpse into industry alliances and market consolidation.

A deep dive into national and regional patent strategies, laying bare the impact of geopolitics on technological development.

Evaluation of IP competition and strategic IP spaces across the GaN supply chain, addressing the implications of patent disputes and alignments.

Key Segments of the GaN Patent Landscape

The report meticulously categorizes patents based on applications in power and RF segments, addressing the supply chain’s extent from materials to devices, modules, circuits, and technical challenges such as current collapse, enhancement-mode transistors, GaN-on-Silicon, and others.

These insights are instrumental for stakeholders shaping their competitive position and navigating IP-related challenges within the GaN electronics markets.

Regional Focus and Impact of Geopolitical Dynamics

With particular emphasis on the thriving Asian markets and other high-growth regions, the report navigates through the intricate web of national and international patent filings. Further, it reflects on how geopolitical considerations, such as trade tensions and regional development initiatives, are shaping the IP landscape.

The analysis of the GaN technology ecosystem aims to serve various industry participants. Whether it's a well-established corporation, a research institution, or potential market entrant, this report is tailored to inform the strategic decision-making process.

This high-value analytical report is an indispensable resource for anyone involved in, or interested in, the evolving GaN electronics market and is now accessible through our comprehensive market research offerings.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Toyota Group

Panasonic

Sumitomo Electric

Infineon

Fujitsu

CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation)

Sharp

Furukawa Electric

Intel

Rohm

Wolfspeed

Fuji Electric

Innoscience

Samsung

Sanken Electric

Renesas Electronics

NTT – Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Hitachi

Transphorm

Qorvo

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)

Texas Instruments

NXP

Vanguard International

Midea

Macom

Dynax Semiconductor

LG Group

San’an

Enkris Semiconductor

Onsemi

Sumitomo Chemical

Delta Electronics

Ancora Semiconductors

HiWAFER

NexGen Power

NEC

Raytheon Technologies

Huawei

CorEnergy

NGK Insulators

Seoul Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Murata

General Electric

UMC (United Microelectronics Corporation)

Siemens

Oki Electric

JRC (Japan Radio Co., Ltd.)

EPC (Efficient Power Conversion Corporation)

Power Integrations

Bosch

Akoustis

HC Semitek

Northrop Grumman

Shenzhen Gancom Technologies

RFHIC (RFHIC Corporation)

YASC (Yangzhou Asic Microelectronics Co., Ltd.)

Navitas

Shindengen Electric

Nuvoton

Shin Etsu

Hanhua Semiconductor

Jiangsu Broadwave Electric Technology

Qualcomm

Zhejiang Jimaike Microelectronics

GaN Systems

WIN Semiconductors

Nexperia

Epistar

Analog Devices

GlobalWafers

CoorsTek

IQE (IQE plc)

Richtek Technology

Hatchip

Soitec

SETi (Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc.)

Ingacom Semiconductor

Nichia

BAE Systems

Comba Telecom

ABB (ABB Group)

NPP Pulsar

NEXGO

Ampleon

Silan

General Motors

CR Micro

Broadcom

Thales

DOWA

SGCC (State Grid Corporation of China)

GaN Power Tech

Powdec

Kyocera

Qromis

GaNPower

ZTE (ZTE Corporation)

Chip Foundation Technology

Daikin Industries

Lattice Power

Taiyo Yuden

SDSX

Runxin Microelectronics

Nokia

Akash Systems

GaNext

GlobalFoundries

Schneider Electric

