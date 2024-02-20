Aligos Therapeutics to Host KOL Event to Discuss Phase 2a HERALD Study of ALG-055009 in MASH on March 7, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event featuring Stephen Harrison, MD, Visiting Professor in the Radcliffe Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford, UK, to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, previously known as NASH) and Aligos’ Phase 2a HERALD study, intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ALG-055009, on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. To register, click here.



During the event, Dr. Harrison will also discuss some of the key differentiating features of ALG-055009, a next generation thyroid hormone beta agonist.



A live question and answer will follow the formal presentation.

About Stephen Harrison, MD

Stephen Harrison, MD, is the Founder and Chairman of Pinnacle Clinical Research and Co-Founder and Chairman of Summit Clinical Research, LLC in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Harrison earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center before completing a 4-year advanced liver disease fellowship at Saint Louis University. Dr. Harrison served as a Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is currently a Visiting Professor of Hepatology at Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford.

Dr. Harrison also served as a Colonel in the United States Army. Retiring in 2016, he concluded more than 20 years of dedicated service to his country. During his army tenure, he served as the Director of Graduate Medical Education at Brooke Army Medical Center, Associate Dean for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium and Gastroenterology Consultant to the Army Surgeon General. He is a past Associate Editor for Hepatology and Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics. He is internationally known for his work in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with over 350 peer-reviewed publications in top-tier journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Nature Medicine, Lancet, Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Journal of Hepatology and Hepatology. He has an H-Index of 106 with more than 50,000 citations.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, previously known as NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

