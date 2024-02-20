Pixalate Releases Q4 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: $20.2 Billion in Estimated Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend in 2023

LONDON, UK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, released its Q4 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report . The report comprehensively analyzes the state of open programmatic CTV advertising from October through December 2023.



The report provides key insights into the state of the global CTV ad industry, including information on estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, updated CTV device market share statistics, and analysis of the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. The report also explores invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Findings:

$6.5 billion in estimated global open programmatic CTV ad spend in Q4 2023, 2% YoY growth CTV ad spend post-COVID investment subsides in 2023 with 2% YoY growth Total of $20.2 billion in estimated global open programmatic CTV ad spend in 2023

in estimated global open programmatic in Q4 2023, 2% YoY growth Invalid traffic (IVT) rate reaches 17% in global open programmatic CTV in Q4 2023, down from 18% in Q4 2022

reaches in global open programmatic CTV in Q4 2023, down from 18% in Q4 2022 Android OS gained 154% YoY global market share , closing Q4 with a 24% total market share; Roku holds the largest OS share at 49%

, closing Q4 with a 24% total market share; Roku holds the largest OS share at 49% APAC saw a 42% increase in YoY ad spend, while LATAM saw 71% YoY growth