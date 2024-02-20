Xcel Brands Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company with expertise in livestream shopping and social commerce, announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.



Xcel Brands CEO, Robert D’Loren, sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research, Michael Kupinski, for this exclusive two-part series. Topics covered include:

Part one, Xcel Brands CEO Robert D’Loren provides a corporate overview, discussing Xcel’s core business model, their brands, key revenue figures, current financial outlook, and their new e-commerce platform, ORME. Learn more on Xcel Brands here.

Part two highlights the launch of ORME, a next generation short form video marketplace, which will become a game changer in the social influencer marketplace. Learn more on ORME here.

The interview was recorded on February 1, 2024, and is available now on Channelchek.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC and a 50% interest in a JV in TWRHLL (“Tower Hill”) by Christie Brinkley. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer’s shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com.

About ORME

ORME is based in New York and is a next generation short form video marketplace inspiring our users through honest and authentic content created by shoppers, creators, influencers and brands wherever they create, watch, listen, connect and socialize in the digital universe. ORME was cofounded by Xcel Brands and KonnectBio, Inc.

ORME is committed to evolving through innovations in technology including the major application of AI, making deep connections with our users and community and providing opportunity to all in the retail commerce flywheel. ORME makes the everyday shopper a paid influencer. www.ormelive.com

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com