Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance (CRDSA) Hosts Virtual Summit

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance (CRDSA) is convening leading experts from the scientific and regulatory communities for a virtual summit on the latest developments in patient-level data sharing and data reuse. “The Patient Data Revolution: From Promise to Realization” will take place on February 29, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.



“Answering key scientific questions about disease progression in untreated and undertreated patients, across diverse patient populations, is an increasingly complex proposition,” said Peter Mesenbrink, CRDSA board chair and executive director biostatistics, Novartis “It is important to make full and appropriate use of individual patients’ data, past and present, so that the necessary clinical research can be conducted to advance the science and serve patients.”

The keynote address will be delivered by Mark McClellan, director of the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy and former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This will be followed by sessions on the solutions being developed to facilitate and promote responsible secondary data use: a look at the regulatory horizon, a fireside chat on data protection governance, the debut of draft standards for secondary use and data contribution, and a closing discussion on how to support a data reuse ecosystem that best serves patients, accelerates drug discovery, and advances human health.

To register at the virtual venue, please visit The Patient Data Revolution: From Promise to Realization.

About CRDSA

Established in 2021, the Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance (CRDSA) is a multi-stakeholder consortium that serves the clinical data sharing ecosystem. Our members include biopharma companies, nonprofit data sharing platforms, academic institutions, patient advocacy groups, and service and technology partners. This diverse and growing group comes together with the shared goal of accelerating the discovery and delivery of lifesaving and life-changing therapies to patients by expanding the research value of the data collected through the clinical development process.

