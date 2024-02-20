CNH takes minority investment in drone imaging AI company Bem Agro

Basildon, February 20, 2024

CNH continues to strengthen its tech stack with Ag Tech solutions that make farming easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for our customers. To further our offering in this field, our investment arm CNH Ventures has taken a minority stake in Bem Agro – a Brazilian startup and existing supplier to CNH.

Bem Agro uses AI to convert any type of aerial field image – including those taken from machines, drones and satellites – into Agronomic Mapping Reports. These reports provide vital data that enables farmers to make better decisions about optimizing field operations, allocating resources and increasing yield while driving improved machine performance, greater productivity and reduced running costs.

In sugarcane, grain and fiber harvesting, where farmers can face low-visibility conditions, Bem Agro’s maps provide guidance lines for course correction and crop damage reduction. Their weed mapping pinpoints specific areas to be sprayed, minimizing herbicide usage.

This investment follows over five years of successful commercial partnership with Bem Agro. We currently use their mapping solutions on our Case IH and New Holland brands’ Connected Platforms for sugarcane harvesters, tractors and sprayers in Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand. Together with Bem Agro, we aim to significantly enhance our current and future precision technology solutions, services and reach for agriculture across Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Our drive for customer-inspired innovation relies on constant dialogue with the people that use our equipment and technology. Positive feedback from our dealer network and customers was instrumental in driving this strategic investment. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Bem Agro and further empower farmers to keep Breaking New Ground.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

