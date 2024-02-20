Odysight.ai Announces Purchase Order for its Predictive Maintenance System for the Israel Air Force Boeing AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter Prototype

OMER, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai (OTCQB: ODYS), a pioneering developer of AI systems for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) involving a purchase order to deploy its cutting-edge PdM system in the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter prototype of the Israel Air Force (IAF). The partnership marks a significant milestone, showcasing the integration of our autonomous, visual monitoring and predictive maintenance technology into the world’s leading attack helicopter, setting new standards for aviation safety and operational efficiency. There are 2,700 Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters deployed worldwide.



Odysight.ai's intelligent monitoring systems utilize advanced computer vision and AI capabilities, and offer unprecedented monitoring solutions. Positioned strategically within the aircraft, the system ensures continuous, real-time monitoring of critical, hard-to-access components, significantly boosting operational readiness and reducing the need for manual interventions.

Colonel (Ret.) Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight.ai, reflects on this milestone, stating, "This collaboration with the IAF is a testament to the trust in our system's ability to revolutionize aircraft maintenance. Our technology's predictive and real-time monitoring capabilities minimize the need for extensive disassembly, optimizing operational efficiency and enabling a new dimension of preventive maintenance. We're honored to partner with the IAF and are committed to extending our innovative solutions, fostering safer and more efficient aerospace operations."

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform, revolutionizing critical systems in aviation, transportation and energy. Leveraging proven visual technologies and video analytics, our unique video-based sensors and AI algorithms operate in challenging environments, offering vital insights for maintenance teams. The Company’s mission is to provide transformative insights, maximizing capabilities and revolutionizing technological potential through cutting-edge AI and video sensors. Deployed globally, Odysight.ai's transformative technology addresses evolving risks and enhances system life cycles, promoting cost-effective readiness in aviation and aerospace.

