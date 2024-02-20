Hudson RPO Appoints Jeffrey C. Bettinger as Chief Administrative Officer

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a global provider of total talent solutions, announced today the appointment of Jeffrey (“Jeff”) C. Bettinger, as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Bettinger will oversee Hudson RPO’s administrative and strategic planning and lead the execution of key projects and global expansion initiatives.



During his extensive career, Mr. Bettinger has demonstrated exceptional leadership in fostering high-performing teams and driving cultural transformation within diverse corporate landscapes. As a seasoned Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Chief People Officer (CPO), Mr. Bettinger has led the development and implementation of global human resources (HR) models, ensuring the alignment of HR strategy with global business strategies for both rapidly growing and established companies.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Bettinger served as CPO for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, and SVP and Chief People and Places Officer for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., an integrated beauty and wellness company that operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. He brings over 20 years of experience in human capital management, leadership development, workplace culture, succession change, and executive coaching. Mr. Bettinger has also served as an executive board member for several non-profits focused on youth and personal improvement causes.

Mr. Bettinger holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Organizational Communication and Educational Administration from Idaho State University, as well as a Master’s in Business Administration from Liberty University. He has also completed significant post-graduate studies in Leadership and Adult / Organizational Learning. In 2018 he was named the Talent Acquisition Executive of the Year by HRO Today.

Jake Zabkowicz, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson RPO noted, "We are pleased to welcome Jeff to the Hudson RPO team. I am confident that his skills, extensive experience and commitment to leadership excellence will be a huge asset and add tremendous value to our organization as we continue to grow our global footprint."

Reflecting on his new chapter, Mr. Bettinger said, “I am honored to be joining Hudson RPO’s journey and I look forward to applying my knowledge to further fortify our global operations and enhance corporate agility, as we continue to not only meet but also exceed the strategic objectives set before us.”

About Hudson RPO

Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable total talent solutions. At Hudson RPO, people, process, and technology come together to ignite transformative change at mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders around the globe to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at hudsonrpo.com.

