Vianet Deploys DZS Award-Winning Velocity V6 Fiber Access System to Deliver its Customers Multi-Gigabit Bandwidth Capabilities

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, today announced that Vianet , an Ontario, Canada-based regional communications service provider, is deploying the award-winning DZS Velocity V6 fiber access system to deliver its residential and business customers some of the fastest broadband speeds in northern Ontario. Leveraging the DZS Velocity V6 fiber access system provides Vianet with a clear path to multi-gigabit services leveraging Passive Optical Networking (PON) technology, including symmetric 10 gigabit per second (10 Gbps) capable XGS-PON.

“We are in a fiercely competitive market, so we want to ensure that we are always on the leading edge of delivering our customers the fastest voice, data and video speeds available,” said Will Gasteiger, President and Founder of Vianet. “DZS has long served us well as a strategic partner and has been an integral part of our success by continually delivering the innovative and open solutions that we need to successfully compete and win by delivering what we believe to be the most complete and fastest communications experience in northern Ontario.”

“Vianet has built their reputation on providing excellent customer service and delivering great communications experiences to their customers and DZS has been a proud partner helping to power their networks for more than two decades,” said Jeff Liening, Senior Vice President of Americas Sales at DZS. “Armed with the Velocity V6, Vianet can continue to lead their market with multi-gigabit broadband services enabled via XGS-PON technology delivering a superior communications service experience ready for the next-generation applications of today and tomorrow – from latency-sensitive ultra-high definition gaming and extended reality experiences to high-performance remote working/learning and advanced telehealth services.”

DZS Velocity V6 fiber access system delivers industry-leading performance and high density in a 6 rack unit (6RU), environmentally hardened form factor that redefines how leading-edge service providers like Vianet deploy PON technology. The Velocity V6 is uniquely architected to meet the high symmetrical bandwidth and low latency requirements of emerging applications like the Ultra High Definition (UHD) augmented reality / virtual reality / extended reality (AR/VR/XR) world of the metaverse and scales to 800 Gbps of non-blocking switching capacity per slot to deliver maximum performance and offers flexible upgrades to 50 and 100 Gbps-class PON and other fiber access technologies in the future.

The DZS Velocity V6 fiber access system offers Vianet several competitive advantages including:

Market-leading Performance and Capacity: The V6 is among the industry’s only platforms with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, with the ability to deliver maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to more than 24,000 subscribers from the same chassis/line card

The V6 is among the industry’s only platforms with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, with the ability to deliver maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to more than 24,000 subscribers from the same chassis/line card Future-Ready: The V6 supports simple in-place upgrades to the 10, 50 and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors

The V6 supports simple in-place upgrades to the 10, 50 and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors Standards and Software-based: The V6 is tightly aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management

The V6 is tightly aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management Operational Simplicity: The V6 provides the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation

The V6 provides the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation Support for Multiple ONT and Gateways: The V6 offers a full array of support for Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability



Vianet’s initial deployment of the DZS Velocity V6 will be in the City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario with plans to expand to additional markets in the future. This latest deployment continues a longstanding tradition of Vianet leveraging DZS technology to bring world-class communications services to its customers, with the most recent example including DZS delivering fiber-to-the-home capabilities to Vianet’s rural and remote customers in traditionally unserved and underserved areas of northern Ontario.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com .

About Vianet

Vianet , a full-service telecommunications service provider based in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, has been creating rural broadband possibilities in Ontario since 1995. We take pride in our ability to leverage diverse technologies to deliver broadband network access over our own fiber optic and wireless networks, and through strategic partnerships with other carriers. Committed to providing reliable data, voice and television services to underserved communities, Vianet succeeds by focusing on local customer service and expert technical support.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.