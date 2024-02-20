Nuwellis to Announce Late-Breaking Clinical Data and Host Satellite Symposium at Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced its planned activities at the upcoming Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics conference (THT 2024), which is produced by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), taking place March 4-6, in Boston.



Nuwellis will exhibit at booth #8, host a sponsored satellite symposium and highlight two late-breaking clinical abstracts during the conference. Events where Nuwellis and its Aquadex SmartFlow® System will be featured at THT 2024 include:

Sponsored Satellite Symposium

Title: Aquapheresis: New Technological and Clinical Developments

Aquapheresis: New Technological and Clinical Developments Presenters: Maria Rosa Costanzo, M.D., FHFSA, Sean Pinney, M.D., FACC, FAST, FHFSA, Mark Hofmeyer, M.D., Aroti Hegde, M.D.

Maria Rosa Costanzo, M.D., FHFSA, Sean Pinney, M.D., FACC, FAST, FHFSA, Mark Hofmeyer, M.D., Aroti Hegde, M.D. Date: Monday, March 4, 2024

Monday, March 4, 2024 Time: 6:00-7:15 PM EST

6:00-7:15 PM EST Location: Grand Ballroom A-B, Concourse Level



Concurrent Session 1: Featured Lecture

Title: Aquapheresis for Management of Decompensated Heart Failure: A Re-appraisal of AVOID-HF

Aquapheresis for Management of Decompensated Heart Failure: A Re-appraisal of AVOID-HF Presenter: Sean Pinney, M.D., FACC, FAST, FHFSA

Sean Pinney, M.D., FACC, FAST, FHFSA Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Time: 8:00-9:26 AM EST

8:00-9:26 AM EST Location: Grand Ballroom C-E, Concourse Level



Concurrent Session 1: Featured Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts III

Title: AI Assisted Identification of Super responders for Ultrafiltration can Reduce 90-Day Readmission Rates: Evidence from AVOID-HF Trial

AI Assisted Identification of Super responders for Ultrafiltration can Reduce 90-Day Readmission Rates: Evidence from AVOID-HF Trial Presenter: Oguz Akbilgic, DBA, Ph.D.

Oguz Akbilgic, DBA, Ph.D. Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Time: 8:00-9:26 AM EST

8:00-9:26 AM EST Location: Grand Ballroom C-E, Concourse Level



THT is a premier destination for pioneering data and comprehensive updates on heart failure treatments using medical technology. The conference provides a forward-looking view of the heart failure therapeutics pipeline, delving into the role of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in heart failure patient care.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2024 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

